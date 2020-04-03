Gartner has named its leaders for its Magic Quadrant for Content Marketing Platforms. Released March 23, Gartner named NewsCred, Sprinklr, Contently and Percolate as leaders.

Gartner report authors Nicole Greene and Laurel Erickson reported that in two years content marketers “will produce more than 30% of their digital content with the aid of artificial intelligence (AI) content-generation techniques, increasing productivity and advertising effectiveness but also disrupting the creative process.”

How do content marketing platforms currently enter the mix? They support ideation, editorial planning, collaboration and workflow, help organizations create and publish content and provide analytics and insights to measure and optimize content performance, according to Gartner. Commonly they connect to marketing technologies like marketing automation platforms.

AppsFlyer Names Brandt as Senior VP

AppsFlyer, a marketing attribution and analytics provider, has named Mar Brandt as senior vice president and head of sales. Brandt joins AppsFlyer after leadership roles at Sitecore and Experian Marketing Services.

Previously she was Sitecore’s vice president of North America and head of enterprise sales. Mar was also a founding member and an executive sponsor of Experian’s first women's network in North America.

V12 Launches V12 Signals WebID

V12, a provider of purchase intent insight and marketing services, has launched V12 Signals WebID. Company officials promise the solution identifies and reaches up to 50% of website visitors through omnichannel campaigns. Marketers can access ID graph technology and V12’s catalog of consumer data assets to target website visitors and then distribute marketing campaigns across email, direct mail, and social through V12’s omnichannel agency services.

ActiveCampaign Expands Sales Functionality

ActiveCampaign, which provides Customer Experience Automation (CXA), has announced it has expanded its sales functionality. It includes custom and pre-built sales automations, a built-in CRM, and native integrations like Google Sheets and Slack.

The expanded CXA functionality for sales teams gives them the ability to align better with marketing campaigns and customer needs, according to company officials. It includes sales automations, built-in CRM, win probability and lead scores, conversations managed in a centralized location, campaign customization and integrations with hundreds of relevant apps.

Informatica Updates Data Platform

Informatica, a provider of enterprise cloud data management, has updated its Intelligent Data Platform. New features within Informatica’s AI-powered CLAIRE engine include updated data integration capabilities, improved pushdown support for AWS and integration with operational insights, parsing and de-duplication and expanded data profiling with additional cleansing and verification and connectivity to Salesforce and Microsoft Common Data Model. DevOps teams will also get broader support with enhanced integration to GitHub for Mass Ingestion Streaming, Files and Databases enhanced connectivity with Databricks delta support for files, AWS Kenisis, ADLS Gen2 (streaming) and advance functionality such as schema drift support.

Uberflip Partners With Demandbase

Uberflip, a cloud-based content experience platform, and Demandbase, an account-based marketing provider, have announced a Demandbase app within Uberflip’s platform. This integration is designed to help marketers personalize content destinations for ABM programs.

The integration also allows marketers to combine visitor, intent and account data to personalize the destination, filter the destination to only show content that’s relevant to each account, surface personalized messaging for each account and swap in prospects’ logos to brand the experience to each account.