Gartner has released its Magic Quadrant for Web Content Management (paywall), an industry report that cites the top vendors in web content management technology. Some notable movements in Gartner's vendor analysis include:

Gartner added Magnolia as a niche player and dropped IBM. IBM sold its Web Content Manager to HCL Technologies. Also, at the time of the MQ publication, IBM Watson Content Hub was scheduled for divestiture to Centerbridge in mid-2019, Gartner officials noted. The transaction was completed, as evidenced by Centerbridge's unveiling of Acoustic last month.

Last year Gartner placed Sitecore at the lead for "ability to execute," with Adobe second and Acquia third. This year, it shuffled the decks to place Adobe ahead, with Acquia, then Sitecore following.

BloomReach and OpenText were booted out of the leaders position, being moved to the visionary quadrant and challenger quadrant respectively. Oracle and Episerver remained leaders.

After 20 years, the web content market is moving toward a "broader era of digital experience management" because of buyer demands. Some of those same buyers, though, still see web content management as the "core technology driving their digital business," report authors Irina Guseva and Mick MacComascaigh wrote.

In other customer experience software news ….

Facebook Open-Sources Tech for Photo, Video IDs

Facebook announced it is open-sourcing two technologies that detect identical and nearly identical photos and videos. Through this move, Facebook officials said they are sharing some of the tech it uses to fight abuse and “keep the internet safe.”

The algorithms — known as PDQ and TMK+PDQF — will be open-sourced on GitHub. This will allow Facebook’s industry partners, developers and nonprofits to identify abusive content and share hashes — or digital fingerprints — of different types of harmful content. The tech adds “another layer of defense and allow hash-sharing systems to talk to each other, making the systems that much more powerful,” according to Facebook officials.

This is the first time Facebook has shared any photo- or video-matching technology, officials stated. Facebook officials cited Microsoft’s contribution of PhotoDNA to fight child exploitation 10 years ago and the recent launch of Google Content Safety API as two other examples of tech efforts to make the internet safer.

In other Facebook news, MIT Review reported Facebook has been financing extensive university research on human volunteers. Researchers have been developing “speech decoders” that try to read people’s minds by analyzing their brain signals.

Adobe Launches Query Service, Data Science Workspace

Adobe released two updates to its Adobe Experience Platform (AEP): Adobe Experience Platform Query Service and Adobe Experience Platform Data Science Workspace.

Adobe officials said the query service can help data scientists pull their datasets stored in AEP. The workspace offering allows users to automatically pull insights and predictions across Adobe Experience Cloud.

IgnitionOne Adds Marketing Consultancy

Customer data platform provider IgnitionOne added a media consultancy. IgnitionOne will deploy a team of digital marketing experts to work with marketers. They will be focused on data integration, audience management, paid media management, ad operations, creative and analytics.

MindTickle Raises $40 Million

MindTickle, a sales technology provider, has secured $40 million in Series C funding. New investor Norwest Venture Partners led the round. Existing investors, including Accel Partners, Canaan, NewView Capital, a spinout of New Enterprise Associates, and Qualcomm Ventures LLC, each participated in this new round. Scott Beechuk, partner at Norwest Venture Partners and former senior vice president of product management at Salesforce Service Cloud, will join MindTickle’s Board of Directors. This round brings MindTickle’s total raised to more than $81 million.

WEVO Nets $2 Million Financing Round

WEVO, which provides digital experience technology, has closed a $2 million financing round. WEVO officials said its marketing technology platform allows digital marketers and agencies to test concepts before launching marketing campaigns. The new round of funding brings WEVO’s total to $3.6 million. The company will use its most recent round of funding for accelerating growth and further product development, company officials said.

Minute.ly Closes on $8 Million

Minute.ly, an AI-driven video enhancement company, has netted an $8 million financing round. Investors included Ansonia Holdings and strategic participation by Infront. They were joined by existing investor Gilad Shabtai. The funding will be used for development and to support global expansion.