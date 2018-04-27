Gartner projects the global business value derived from artificial intelligence (AI) will total $1.2 trillion this year. This marks an increase of 70 percent from 2017, the Stamford, Conn.-based research firm reported this week, further predicting it will reach $3.9 trillion in 2022. Gartner researchers derived their forecast from across the enterprise vertical sectors the company covers. Researchers identified three sources of AI business value: customer experience, new revenue and cost reduction.

"AI promises to be the most disruptive class of technologies during the next 10 years due to advances in computational power, volume, velocity and variety of data, as well as advances in deep neural networks (DNNs)," John-David Lovelock, research vice president at Gartner, said in a statement. Gartner also found decision support/augmentation (such as those provided by deep neural networks) will represent 36 percent of the global AI-derived business value this year and will account for 44 percent of global AI-derived business value by 2022.

In other customer experience software news ...

Sprinklr Releases AI-Driven Solution, Hires CMO

Sprinklr has a new solution — and a new chief marketing executive. The customer experience management provider has unveiled a set of AI capabilities to help brands produce experiences through social channels that include Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. The solution is called Intuition, which, company officials said, automates decisions, actions and data analysis. Users can leverage it across social, marketing, advertising, research, commerce and care in Sprinklr’s Experience Cloud.

Also this week, Sprinklr appointed Grad Conn, former general manager and CMO of Microsoft USA, its chief experience and marketing officer. Conn spent 11 years at Microsoft, with the last seven years as CMO for the Microsoft U.S. commercial business. Conn began his career at Procter & Gamble. “We’re in the midst of a marketing revolution — the ‘Third Era’ of marketing — where marketers are combining mass reach with bi-directional communications," Conn said in a statement.

E-Spirit Updates Digital Experience Platform

Digital experience provider e-Spirit announced it was adding a string of new capabilities to its FirstSpirit Digital Experience Platform, including advancements to real-time omnichannel content delivery, predictive targeting, natural language generation (NLG) and video. Announcements include: new cross-phase omnichannel capabilities, new content-driven ecommerce capabilities and new AI-driven content creation capabilities. E-Spirit made the announcements at Kutapata, e-Spirit’s annual customer and partner summit held in Munich.

Widen Partners With Capture Integration

Digital asset management (DAM) provider Widen has partnered with Capture Integration to bring metadata from photoshoots to DAM. Capture Integration's ShotFlow data management platform is designed to help organizations with their photo and video production process. ShotFlow One automatically tags production data to assets. The integration with Widen will help automate metadata capture at the beginning of the content lifecycle, according to company officials.

Acrolinx Releases v5.4

Acrolinx, which provides artificial intelligence software for enterprise content creation, has announced the release of Acrolinx version 5.4. Officials said the new version includes refinements and new features like integrations and dashboards. Acrolinx officials said the technology provides makes it possible to analyze content as it's being written to ensure it adheres to guidelines like grammar, tone and word use.

The update includes:

Analytics dashboards configuration.

Term harvesting and findability dashboards.

Google AdWords integration.

Faster reviews of content using Acrolinx scoring.

BlueConic Releases GDPR Readiness Solution

BlueConic, a customer data platform provider, has announced availability of its GDPR Consent Management solution. The solution will help capture individual rights requests associated with the General Data Protection Regulation and allow marketers to collect consumer consent, store consent status in individual-level profiles and honor individual consent. The capabilities allow marketers to share any consent acquired with other, connected internal platforms.