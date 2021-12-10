Genesys, a customer experience orchestration software provider, has announced a $580 million round of funding. The latest cash infusion puts Genesys at a valuation of $21 billion, according to company officials. Salesforce Ventures led the round with participation from other investors ServiceNow Ventures, Zoom Video Communications, funds and accounts managed by BlackRock, D1 Capital Partners and another large US-based West Coast mutual fund manager.

In recent product developments, Genesys introduced a multicloud architecture, delivered innovations across its customer experience platforms, released a new workforce engagement solution and launched the Genesys DXTM solution, a conversational artificial intelligence (AI) and digital experience product targeted at new sales and marketing audiences. It's also made acquisitions in AI and experience orchestration.

In other customer experience and digital marketing software news ...

HGS Unveils Digital-Led Vision

Hinduja Global Solutions (HGS) has unveiled a new brand identity for its ongoing evolution into a "digital-led, people-driven organization that is transforming customer experiences."

HGS renewed its vision and mission as it evolves as a digital and CX services partner and brings on board digital professionals, data analysts, automation experts and CX ambassadors. HGS wants to continue to experience handling billions of interactions every year and keep pace with "rapidly rising expectations in the digital CX economy."

Lytics Launches Cloud Connect

Lytics, a customer data platform (CDP) provider, has launched Cloud Connect, a freemium, self-service tool that connects data in cloud data warehouses directly to advertising platforms with the goal of more sophisticated audience targeting. Lytics is also announcing the introduction of fully supported connections to data warehouses: Google Big Query, Amazon Redshift, Microsoft Azure and Snowflake.

Cloud Connect is a tool that creates consumer audiences with a SQL query editor directly on the customer’s data warehouse. It can activate audiences in destinations such as Google Ads, Amazon Ads and LinkedIn Ads, to enable targeted advertising. Cloud Connect is available for free with a single data warehouse connection and one ad network destination and can be accessed directly via the Lytics website and Google Cloud Marketplace.

MMA to Release Marketers Guide on Brand Safety and Suitability

Marketing trade association MMA Global has released a free Brand Safety and Suitability Strategy Guide. The guide includes worksheets and exercises designed to help senior marketers with brand safety and suitability concerns. The guide demonstrates the value of establishing and ensuring a proactive safety and suitability strategy, as well as transparency in communication and accountability among relevant stakeholders.

The guide is composed of the following nine chapters:

What is Brand Safety and Suitability and Why Does It Matter? Stakeholder Roles & Responsibilities Determine Your Brand Safety Standards Resources And Budgeting for Brand Safety Brand Safety Tool Selection & Assessment Brand Safety Vendor Selection & Management Crisis Management Process Governance & Performance Management The Future of Brand Safety?

Dept Releases Marketing Technology Platform

Dept has released Ada, a proprietary marketing technology platform designed to help brands build and accelerate their digital businesses. The platform is designed to help marketers:

Automate large-scale digital operations and repetitive tasks in order to create personalized ads at scale.

Discover insights by combining data sources for better audience research, targeting and decision making.

Accelerate growth through AI and machine learning.

Ada by Dept uses data from billions of ads globally across thousands of campaigns to improve search, social, TV, programmatic and marketplace results. Ada by Dept launches with solutions for driving stronger performance across media, data and privacy, SEO, marketplaces and dynamic assets. It integrates with partners like Google, Facebook, LinkedIn, Amazon, TikTok, Salesforce and others.