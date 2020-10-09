Genpact, a professional digital services firm, has expanded its experience business Rightpoint with the acquisition of Something Digital. Something Digital, based in New York City, will bring commerce expertise to Rightpoint's customer experience offerings.

Genpact, based in New York City, acquired Chicago-based Rightpoint in 2019 and consolidated its TandemSeven experience business into the Rightpoint brand. Something Digital expands on that expertise. As part of Rightpoint, Something Digital's capabilities will be designed to help B2B and B2C companies with experience-driven creative and digital commerce solutions, according to company officials.

Rightpoint now has access to the feature set of Magento Commerce, which powers Adobe Commerce Cloud. Something Digital will bring its Adobe capabilities to Rightpoint's existing commerce team, making Rightpoint a Gold-level Adobe Solution Partner. Gold partners develop specialized Adobe practices across multiple Adobe Experience Cloud solutions.

In other customer experience and digital marketing software news ...

Claravine Nets $5 Million

Claravine, a marketing data governance software platform, has announced $5 million in Series A funding. The round, led by Grayhawk Capital with participation from Next Frontier Capital and Peninsula Ventures, brings the company’s total funding to $12.4 million. Company officials said Claravine will use the money for product development and go-to-market strategies.

SlickText Adds Marketing and Sales SaaS Execs

SlickText, which provides text marketing software, has hired Brian Wilson as chief revenue officer and Meg Scales as chief marketing officer. Scales will lead SlickText’s efforts to further enhance its positioning within the SMS industry. Wilson will oversee the intersection of marketing, operations, sales, customer success and overall company development.

Before joining SlickText, Wilson was the vice president of sales for NextGen Healthcare. He was with Entrada, Inc., a mobile technology company, where he served as chief revenue officer, when it got acquired by NextGen Healthcare.

Scales joins SlickText from Sight Machine, a manufacturing productivity platform, where she was the vice president of marketing. She also had a stint at ServiceMax as the director of revenue marketing during its acquisition by General Electric. Scales’ experience also includes roles at Infor, Qumulo and Workday.

Uberflip Unveils Tech, New Board Member

Uberflip, a cloud-based content experience platform (CEP), has launched Uberflip Campaign Essentials to power Account-Based Marketing (ABM) and demand campaigns and also named a new board member, Elissa Fink. She served as CMO at Tableau before its acquisition by Salesforce last year for $15.7 billion. As CMO at Tableau, Fink was responsible for ensuring adaptability of product and pricing.

Uberflip Campaign Essentials is designed to allow marketers to create campaign destinations and personalize experiences for buyers. Users will be able to leverage intent data from Bombora, 6Sense, Demandbase, RollWorks and Clearbit. It is available today.

Netlify Announces Edge Handlers

Netlify, a web development platform that uses Jamstack web architecture, has announced early access for Netlify Edge Handlers, which allows users to access personalized content in websites and web apps by executing custom code at the network edge. Edge Handlers brings edge computing into a single Git-based Jamstack workflow.

Company officials promised development teams will be able to better deliver localized content, simplify A/B testing and leverage custom authentication and API aggregation and more. Developers can write JavaScript that builds and deploys to the network edge using Netlify, bringing together work streams into a single workflow tied to a common Git repository. They can also use Netlify’s platform to operate edge logic, including build automation through git, atomic deploys to Netlify’s multi-cloud edge network, site previews and instant rollbacks.

Strapi Updates Headless CMS

Strapi, which provides an open-source headless content management system (CMS), has announced enhancements to both its community and enterprise versions.

The new versions add publication workflow features, such as managing drafts and privileges, and introduces templates for multiple content-driven use cases. Strapi also added a “bronze plan” that provides access to its Role Based Access Control feature at a reduced subscription price.

The Strapi CMS leverages APIs and works with all the Jamstack static site generators and front-end frameworks (like Gatsby.js, Next.js, Nuxt.js, Angular, React, Vue.js). It provides support for both SQL and NoSQL databases and can be deployed in public or private cloud (AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, Digital Ocean), Platform-as-a-Service (Heroku, Platform.sh, etc.) or on-premise servers.

Treasure Data Unveils Global Partner Program

Treasure Data, a Customer Data Platform (CDP) provider,has unveiled its Global Partner Program. The offering includes agencies, consultancies, technology service providers, independent software vendors (ISVs), data specialists new certifications, training and technical, marketing and sales support for the company's CDP. Treasure Data is starting the new service with 20 partners and plans to grow.

Certified Partners will help customers throughout their CDP deployments journey. For agencies, and consultancies, the program offers three tiers — bronze, silver and gold — with level-specific commitments for online training, joint marketing, market development funds (MDF), discounts and technical and sales support. Partners get access to Treasure Data’s CDP Academy training and additional certified sales and technical training matched to roles ranging from sales and marketing operations to data architects and scientists. The program is also open to select Treasure Data technology partners.