Google has expanded its Contact Center AI solution with the Google Cloud Contact Contact Center AI Platform.

"With the introduction of CCAI Platform, Google extends its Cloud Contact Center AI offering to a full end to end Contact Center solution, reimagining the contact center CX," Yariv Adan, director of product management, Cloud Conversational AI for Google, told CMSWire.

The product will be available at the end of this month for a private preview.

Automation, Security at Core of Contact Center AI

The new Google Cloud Contact Center AI Platform complements the search engine company's existing Contact Center AI capabilities and includes:

AI-powered intelligence for contact deflection, predictive routing and agent productivity.

Channel blending support multimodal engagement across apps, digital touch points and modalities (mobile applications, website, phone, email, SMS over IVR and chat) with preserved context between touch points.

Customer data unified on existing system of record (CRM) for data minimization on the contact center platform.

Delivered on Google Cloud Platform, the platform auto-scales on the backend, testing to 100,000 concurrent users on a single tenant, according to Adan.

Google Contact Center AI Handles Omnichannel Routing

The Contact Center AI Platform was created based on data-driven insights from customers and the retail sector as a whole, according to Adan. It is unique in that it combines the best of omnichannel, multi experience, privacy, mobile first, etc. with the best of Google AI and Google's full-stack of solutions for contact center clients, such as Google Workspace, Chrome OS, and Chrome endpoints, according to Adan.

Contact Center AI Platform was introduced as a collection of building pieces that Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) partners could use to deliver AI-powered innovation to the contact center industry, Adan said. Now, in response to strong demand from Google customers and the wider industry, Google Cloud is offering Contact Center AI Platform to allow companies to build its own CCaaS platform on CCAI.

“Google Cloud CCAI Platform ... handles omnichannel queuing, routing, and reporting of customer interactions across agent resource pools," Adan said. "Leveraging Google Cloud Contact Center AI, the platform enables our customers to continually optimize their customer journeys through more predictive, graceful conversational intelligence."

What’s Ahead for the Contact Center AI Platform?

Companies can anticipate more AI capabilities and features, from both current and future AI solutions, as well as expanded digital, communication and social channels, customization and new experiences and data connections, according to Adan. Google Cloud's CCAI product suite — Dialog Flow, Agent Assist, and Insights — will get frequent feature and quality improvements.

CCAI provides AI components to the contact center. For voicebot/live agent use cases, it is dependent on integrating with an IVR/contact center platform like Cisco or Avaya, according to Adan.

"Google Cloud CCAI Platform is an end to end contact center platform that replaces a customer’s IVR/contact center platform," Adan added. "Customers using Google Cloud CCAI Platform can accelerate their ability to leverage CCAI without the need for multiple technology providers to deliver the solution. CCAI Platform is a full stack contact center platform for queuing, routing, and reporting across voice and digital channels, interactions, and resource pools. CCAI Platform reduces complexity, dependency and improves speed of deployment."