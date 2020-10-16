Google has updated Google Analytics, creating a "more intelligent Google Analytics that builds on the foundation of the App + Web property" the company introduced in beta last year.

Vidhya Srinivasan, vice president of measurement, analytics and buying platforms for Google, wrote in a blog post this week the updated Google Analytics has machine learning at its core. It also focuses on being privacy-centric by design, according to Srinivasan. "With major shifts in consumer behavior and privacy-driven changes to longtime industry standards, current approaches to analytics aren’t keeping pace," she wrote.

The new Google Analytics applies Google’s advanced machine learning models and provides alerts for trends in data and what future actions customers may take, such as churn probability. It also features predictive metrics, allows users to create audiences and provides a deeper integration with Google Ads. The benefit of measuring app and web interactions together includes being able to analyze conversions from YouTube engaged views that occur in-app and on the web in reports. Users can see conversions from YouTube video views alongside conversions from Google and non-Google paid channels, and organic channels like Google Search, social and email.

Google is currently in beta with an Analytics 360 version that will offer SLAs and advanced integrations with tools like BigQuery, and will have more to share soon, according to Srinivasan.

In other customer experience and digital marketing software news ...

SAP Launches SAP Customer Data Platform

SAP announced this week the global launch of SAP Customer Data Platform. The announcement was made at SAP Customer Experience LIVE, held online Oct. 14 and Oct. 15.

SAP is the latest enterprise marketing vendor to release a CDP, joining competitors like Adobe, SAS, Oracle, Microsoft, Salesforce and Teradata. SAP officials said its CDP will go beyond just marketing because it adds context to commerce, sales and service experiences.

Highlights of the SAP CDP, according to company officials, include:

Connecting every data source in the organization: This includes first-party CRM data; second-party, third-party and offline data; and event and activity streams, along with transactional, behavioral, experience and back-office data.

Data privacy strategy: Includes the ability to merge inbound data to a profile only if required consents have been obtained.

Understanding large volumes of data: Offers segmentation and activity indicators and provides a data foundation for audience-building and activation for omnichannel engagements.

Unification of back-office operational data with front-office and experience data.

The SAP CDP is built on Gigya technology, acquired by SAP in 2017 for $350 million. SAP Customer Identity and Access Management and SAP Enterprise Consent and Preference Management solutions are also woven in to the CDP.

SurveyMonkey Launches CX Solution

SurveyMonkey, which offers solutions in customer experience, market research and survey feedback, has launched its new customer experience (CX) solution, the GetFeedback platform. SurveyMonkey acquired GetFeedback last year. SurveyMonkey announced the solution at its inaugural customer experience event, the CX Impact Summit.

Customers will be able to collect feedback across all digital channels and bring in operational data from Salesforce. Company officials said the solution is purpose-built for the Salesforce customer. GetFeedback is part of the Salesforce AppExchange.

The new CX solution also leverages capabilities from the Usabilla technology, also acquired by SurveyMonkey in 2019. The solution features an analytics experience that includes AI-powered text analysis and segmentation by varying customer attributes.

Adobe Announces AI CX Capabilities

Adobe is announcing new CX capabilities within the Adobe Experience Cloud. The company has capabilities called Content and Commerce AI in beta. They are designed to help brands understand context around how content is performing. Brands can combine Adobe Experience Manager (web content management and digital asset management) with Content and Commerce AI to automatically extract keywords and tags from documents and content fragments, as well as label documents and images with custom AI models.

Brands can also now leverage another AI capability, Customer AI, within Adobe’s Real-time CDP to analyze historical and real-time data. It is designed to help brands understand and predict customer propensity such as the likelihood to convert or churn.

Alida Partners with Stratifyd in Alida CXM Platform

Alida (formerly Vision Critical), which offers a customer experience management and insights platform, and Stratifyd, a data analytics company, have partnered to enable Alida customers to use multiple data sources to gain customer insights.

Stratifyd’s natural language and speech analytics engine will be integrated into the recently announced Alida CXM and insights platform. The partnership is designed to allow customers to gain a cross-channel view of CXM opportunities, create predictive models for customer retention and identify root causes of emerging issues by tracking customer anomalies and changing trends. They'll gain insights from structured and unstructured data from a variety of sources, including third-party and social media channels.

SugarCRM Launches Cloud-Based Omnichannel Customer Service

SugarCRM has announced the launch of SugarLive, an integration with Amazon Connect voice, chat and text messaging for omnichannel customer service and support. SugarLive embeds Amazon Connect’s omnichannel contact center capabilities into Sugar Serve’s intuitive Service Console and provides tools for routing, tracking, prioritizing and solving customer service interactions.

Other enhancements to Serve include case deflection with the integrated Sugar Knowledge Base. The release also includes a nurture builder capability in Sugar Market designed to optimize prospect engagement and conversion. New features for sales teams include sales automation and duration-based capabilities for Sugar Sell. Sugar also completed the rollout of new SugarCloud hosting locations on AWS in the UK and Singapore.

Algolia Releases Self-Learning Search Platform

Algolia, a search and discovery solution, has announced Algolia AI, a suite of AI tools designed to power personalized digital customer experiences. Algolia AI is packaged inside an API.

New capabilities include:

Algolia Answers: Combines Algolia’s relevance with AI-driven natural language and is built on top of technology from Algolia and OpenAI.

Algolia Understand: Detects the actions consumers want to take and the items they seek through Natural Language Understanding (NLU).

Dynamic Synonym Suggestions: Analyzes search patterns and recommends new synonyms.

Dynamic Re-Ranking: Leverages AI to analyze consumer actions on websites and mobile apps.

Personalization: Utilizes AI to analyze individual consumers’ actions to build dynamic, high-fidelity user profiles.

Sprout Social Integrates with Microsoft Dynamics 365

Sprout Social's new integration with Microsoft Dynamics 365 rounds out a suite of existing CRM and help desk integrations with HubSpot and Zendesk.

The CRM and help desk integrations are designed to allow users to:

Pass information from incoming social messages in Sprout Social, such as username, notes, internal comments and company name, to Microsoft Dynamics 365.

Assign messages as Cases, Contacts or Leads to share information to support or sales teams.

Forward incoming social messages to customer support teams through Zendesk or Hubspot Service Hub to generate automatic service tickets.

Communicate bidirectionally between Hubspot or Zendesk and Sprout Social with internal comments on both platforms.

ZoomInfo Acquires Clickagy

ZoomInfo, which provides intelligence solutions, has acquired Clickagy which offers AI-powered intent data. ZoomInfo is also launching Streaming Intent, which identifies companies with search volume on B2B topics based on their web activity.

Clickagy delivers intent signals in real time. Clickagy’s database gathers intent data from over 300,000 publisher domains and includes 6 trillion-plus new keyword-to-device pairings each month, sourced from over 91% of accessible devices in the United States, according to ZoomInfo company officials.

With Clickagy, ZoomInfo will process and provide insights to inform sales and marketing professionals when to best engage with prospects and customers. The intent product combines with the insights from ZoomInfo’s business data.

