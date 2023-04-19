Marketers understand how much work goes into successful social media management. They have to create content, optimize posting times, interact with audiences, monitor activity, manage paid ads, analyze data and create reports. It can be daunting to do all of this manually, but that’s where tools incorporating artificial intelligence (AI) can help.

AI tools are empowering marketers to more effectively set their social media strategy and carry out successful campaigns. In fact, AI in the social media market is set to grow to $3.7 billion by 2026.

Being able to understand and leverage these new technologies can help your company stand out and get better results from your social media campaigns.

The Benefits of AI-Empowered Technology

There are clear benefits that AI-driven processes and products can offer to not just your social media team, but your marketing operations as a whole. First off, AI tools enable greater efficiency by automating time-consuming, low-level work that would otherwise overwhelm a team. As a result, you can redirect time and resources toward more important initiatives and tasks.

Certain tools that incorporate AI can optimize companies' budget spend by ensuring that social media advertising is targeting the right consumers with the right message at the right time.

In addition, marketers can utilize AI-enabled tools to better understand their audience’s behaviors and preferences, and create content they’ll want to engage with.

How to Incorporate AI Tools Into Your Strategy

When getting started, marketers can consider testing out and applying AI tools into their social media strategy in the following ways:

Create and manage content: AI tools can learn your brand voice and create relevant posts with appropriate hashtags and links in minutes, scheduling them at optimal times for maximum engagement. It can also help discover and target high-quality prospects while tracking post performance to consistently create useful and engaging social media content for the audience.

Improve customer service: By incorporating AI tools into social media, you'll be able to figure out your audience's preferences, and create content, target ads and make changes to your products or services that enhance your users’ experiences. You can also identify problem areas and respond to issues and complaints promptly on social channels quicker than you might be able to without using AI-enabled tools.

Gather social listening insights: AI-enabled solutions include tools such as social listening that analyze social media posts at scale, listen to what people are saying about your brand and uncover emerging trends or new audiences to target.

Analyze competitors: AI-powered analytics analyze your competitors' social profiles accurately and quickly. This allows you to keep tabs on their reach, engagement rates, conversion rates, how their customers feel about them, and the strategies that are yielding results for them.

Advertise on social media: AI tools can generate compelling captions, calls to action and images for your ads. These tools can also analyze the performance of these ads and make recommendations to fuel the effectiveness of your campaigns and drive better results.

New Trends in AI Social Media Marketing

In addition to current usages, marketers are using new AI technologies to streamline other aspects of social marketing operations. Some of the noticeable trends include mobile testing and optimization, which can be used to create specific campaigns targeted at users based on what type of device they are using.

Likewise, marketers can also customize social media marketing messages on an individual level based on the user's historical preferences and behaviors with AI-powered technologies.

Another current trend in AI is centered on enhancing personalization and precision. AI tools can make an analysis of historical customer journeys to predict future results and generate automated marketing materials and processes.

Conclusion

As AI usage becomes more widespread and businesses increasingly rely on AI-enabled technology to handle various operations, it will undoubtedly also become a large part of social media marketing.

Businesses will need to both understand how AI tools can help them and deploy these tools successfully in order to reap the benefits. However, with the right strategy, and a top AI-powered marketing platform, you can more effectively use social media to connect with customers, generate leads, and promote your brand.

