These days, authenticity means everything. But what does that mean if you’re a brand? According to a study from Emplifi in collaboration with Harris Interactive, consumers today are seeking out brands that are genuine about their products and services while holding the right values.

The study also found that to do so, consumers are spending a great deal of time online researching brands and products to make sure they’re making the right purchase decisions.

All of this underscores the importance of reviews, ratings and other user-generated content (UGC) in driving conversion and cultivating long-term customer loyalty.

Assessing the Impact of User-Generated Content

When it comes to establishing brand authenticity, ratings and reviews reign supreme. In the study, 87% of consumers said they consider user reviews to be the most authentic interaction they have with brands, and 71% agree that “authentic” positive user ratings and reviews make a real difference in brand purchases.

Other forms of UGC are also important: 54% of consumers said they always or regularly research online pictures and videos of real people before they purchase an item. This is largely because being able to view real people and their experiences with a product or service helps them contextualize it and envision themselves owning it.

As a result, companies need to ensure they have a steady stream of both written and visual content. They can accomplish this in part by seeking this content out, or even by creating testimonials from everyday users. Another report from BrightLocal found that 88% of consumers pay attention to brand responses to reviews while shopping, so make sure reviews are transparent and in line with your values.

Understanding How Shoppers Research

While many brands take great care to build engaging, appealing eCommerce websites, it should be noted that it’s not the only place customers are doing their research.

Our study found that a staggering 95% of consumers research products priced $5-20 on one or more websites. For items priced $20-100, 55% research them on three to nine websites. For products in the former range, marketplaces (such as Amazon) are the most common resource for research, and for those in the latter, search engines are.

As macroeconomic conditions make consumers more discerning about how they spend their money, an omnichannel approach is critical. To reach shoppers where they are, community-driven brands should showcase their “social proof” at various touchpoints, including social media, search and marketplace product listings.

Examining the Generational Pull

There’s been much written about the difference in purchase behaviors between Gen X, Millennials and Gen Z. But while Gen Z consumers have been found to be particularly appreciative of authenticity, at the end of the day, consumers of all ages in the study had similar desires: real content from people they can relate to.

The study found that across all generations, consumers were just as likely to visit one to two websites before making a purchase of $5-20, investing up to 15 minutes in the research. For more expensive purchases, these numbers go up, with 25% collectively willing to visit 20 or more web pages to acquire more information or knowledge about a product.

There are certainly benefits to tailoring messaging or customer care interactions to different generations, but the numbers in the study prove that brands don’t have to think of generations in siloes when it comes to deploying ratings, reviews and UGC.

Key Takeaways

Emplifi’s findings illustrate how critical it is for brands to have a solid customer review strategy to improve customer loyalty and enhance the overall shopping experience.

Social influence has always been a key lever in marketing a product, but with new platforms and channels where everyday people can share their thoughts and experiences, brands have a real opportunity to build an authentic image that helps them foster trust with consumers.

To read the full report, “Meeting the Demands of The Modern Customer: A Deep Dive Into the Importance of Social Influence,” visit emplifi.io.