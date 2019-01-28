PHOTO: Shutterstock

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning are positioned to remain a key area of investment focus for many organizations in 2019. A recent research survey sponsored by OpenText reports that 43% of organizations currently use or plan to build and buy AI and machine learning systems with a primarily goal of increasing operational efficiency and effectiveness. And while AI is relevant to several processes that guide organizations to attain such benefits, today AI is already helping organizations through the automation of tagging and delivery of content by digital asset management (DAM) platforms.

DAMs are not new in the world of content management software, and they have become ubiquitous in many companies who use digital assets for internal and external marketing campaigns. But with the advent of AI, higher-performance DAMs are becoming mission-critical for companies who want to pursue customer-centric marketing and experience programs. A DAM can provide the infrastructure to connect a company’s martech platforms together in order to deliver a personalized and unified content experience for your customers.

According to a 2017 Aberdeen study on the extended omnichannel customer experience, 55 percent of companies are using 11 channels to interact with their customers, so the need to stitch these experiences together should be top of mind for any company. Given the fact that respondents reported a 2.4 times annual increase in customer satisfaction when using an omnichannel customer experience program, getting an intelligent DAM to help drive this level of personalized customer-centricity makes a lot of sense.

AI helps to make a standard DAM an intelligent automation tool, enabling the DAM to become your digital media supply chain capable of delivering an omni-channel customer experience (CX) at scale. These intelligent, performance-grade DAMs can help your organization reach the right customers, with the right content, at the right time.

Metatagging and Automation

If you only need to load up a few dozen proprietary and stock images into your DAM to be used in a one-off marketing campaign, it shouldn’t be too much of an issue to manually go in and add relevant contextual metatags against them. But, if your DAM is handling thousands, or millions, of digital assets that may be massive in size (like high-end video), having a DAM that can use AI to auto-tag a percentage of those assets can be invaluable for saving large amounts of time and effort in manual uploading and tagging.

For example, the OpenText Digital Asset Management for SAP Solutions is an intelligent performance DAM that use AI to automate the descriptive tagging of up to 60-70 percent of your digital assets. It assigns confidence scores to those assets, and once those assets are tagged, that tagging can be used to route the material for automated delivery and activation.

Quality metatagging is critical for search and to locate assets for various use cases as well. Anyone working in an art or marketing department knows that employees can spend hours of each day just trying to dig through files to find the right one for a particular use case. A DAM like the OpenText solution can search across 25 metadata fields in less than one second making it easy to find what you need when you need it. Having a DAM with extensive permissions and security policies, combined with a customizable language-independent search, will save your company even more time and money by making content easier to discover and sort.

Facial and Speech Recognition

Intelligent, performance DAMs like the OpenText Media Management or OpenText Digital Asset Management for SAP Solutions for SAP Solutions have robust AI facial recognition technology that sets them apart from other more pedestrian DAMs. Enterprise-grade DAMs allow you to search still images as well as video, and can identify gender, age and location of subjects. These systems are also capable of identifying speakers by searching across databases of millions of images on IMDB, Wikipedia, and other databases.

In addition to recognizing people, these systems can recognize objects as well. And it doesn’t stop at facial and object recognition; these platforms offer full speech detection along with optical character recognition (OCR) technology, making both speech and on-screen text fully searchable.

Delivery

AI empowers DAMs to become more intelligent, but it also enables them to become more scalable and enterprise-ready to address customer omni-channel content delivery across the largest organizations against the most demanding applications. The most robust DAMs offer the ability to route content based on tagging; giving a level of automation that enables a DAM to become your digital media supply chain. These automation features may include the ability to do scheduled management of publishing through your content management system (CMS), customer communications management, and the ability to expire content and hold material for product embargoes. Finally, these automated delivery features enable targeted syndication, allowing for automated media delivery to syndication partners and brand micro-sites.

In Conclusion

A DAM without AI and automation is fairly standard software that has its place and usefulness in many companies around the world. And while they may be useable for basic internal corporate image sharing, standard DAMs are not going to be able to power the largest enterprises while connecting their martech stack, allowing companies to deliver customized experiences to their customers across multiple channels. In order to do that, you need an intelligent performance DAM that can manage the full content lifecycle for your marketing and customer experience teams. Look for integrated AI that will power the automated tagging, text and facial recognition, and automated delivery of content to your site or to external syndication partners. With this type of robust functionality, your DAM can now serve as the digital media supply chain for your entire enterprise.