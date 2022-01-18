Companies are always looking for ways to improve their net promoter scores and increase customer satisfaction. Given the amount of time and investment it takes to acquire new customers, keeping existing customers is critical to the bottom line. Enabling your contact center agents with the tools they need to solve customer challenges should be a key part of your customer experience (CX) strategy.

It’s the goal of every contact center: to improve average handling times (AHT) by any means necessary. However, companies should think beyond AHT reductions; successful customer interactions should move a variety of metrics in the right direction. One way to empower your agents is through end-to-end automation.

How do companies get started with end-to-end automation? By knowing what metrics you want to improve and working with a partner to implement a solution that supports your agents, you can be up and running with end-to-end automation in no time.

The Robots Will Help You Now

In a nutshell, end-to-end automation involves using robotic process automation (RPA) to perform a variety of tasks to both assist agents and redirect their efforts toward higher-level work. Agents get assistance from both attended and unattended robots. Unattended bots can automate back office processes, running in the background following rules-based processes. (These bots can take many post-call tasks away from your agents.)

Attended bots are there to support your agents in the moment. Think of them as virtual assistants, always listening and helping out whenever possible. This robotic support team can handle a variety of low-level repetitive tasks. Using a mix of one or both robots can have a huge impact on reducing agents’ low-level workload and improving service calls.

Understand Where Customers Are at This Moment

Customer behavior has undergone a complete transformation over the past two years. It’s likely that some of the behaviors customers picked up during the COVID-19 pandemic will continue into 2022 and beyond. These days, while customers will spend time with your agents over the phone, they’re also more comfortable searching for answers themselves or discussing their issues with an intelligent chatbot.

But companies can’t simply implement technology for technology’s sake. Your attended and unattended robot solutions must be intelligent and specifically designed to improve the customer experience. Poorly thought out automation solutions will complicate customer experience efforts, frustrating customers and ultimately leading them away from your brand.

Boosting the Metrics Beyond AHT

In addition to AHT, there are a host of different metrics contact centers can measure to see improvements in the customer experience. Beyond reducing AHT and talk time, contact centers can see improvements to quality scores, customer feedback and net promoter score as examples of return on investment from adopting automation. In addition, contact centers using automation to give agents more opportunities for product sales can see gains to their bottom line. Finally, the less time agents have to spend searching for information on the customer side can have a demonstrable effect on both the customer and employee experience. Your agents are a valuable resource; you should be doing all you can to alleviate their mundane tasks and give them more time to engage with customers.

Conclusion

Companies have had to adapt over the past two years to the new realities of customer service. As they strive to stand out from the crowd, automating contact center processes with a mix of attended and unattended robots can help deliver value, saving time, money and patience. By providing scripts, attended bots can support both new and longtime agents with the right talking points at the right time. Automating post-call tasks frees agents from tedious work, allowing them to spend more time addressing customer needs.

For a case study of end-to-end automation implementation, watch the webinar Boost Your Contact Centre with Front to Back Automation here.