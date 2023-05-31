The Gist

Consumer influence. Customer purchases significantly impact businesses' carbon footprints.

Customer purchases significantly impact businesses' carbon footprints. ESG commitments. These are increasingly in demand by both customers and investors.

These are increasingly in demand by both customers and investors. SAP initiative."Green Ledger" provides transparency in carbon emissions, meeting ESG demands.

Today, the economic impact of customer purchases and the carbon footprint of brands matter more than ever. ESG commitments, which stands for environmental, social and governance factors, are in demand from both customers and investors. Understanding the real-world impact of business decisions around environmental factors specifically has been somewhat elusive.

According to the Approaching the Future report, “Society demands greater commitment from companies, and managing reputation and intangibles is now a strategic must for all businesses.”

One of SAP’s big announcements at their annual Sapphire event got me thinking about the potential of meeting customer demands within ESG initiatives.

SAP's new "Green Ledger" initiative offers a solution that aligns with these changing consumer demands and may set the stage for how businesses consider their environmental impact.

The Rise of Environmentally Conscious Consumers

Data shows an increasing trend of consumers being interested in the environmental impact of their purchases. A recent McKinsey and NielsenIQ study revealed a “clear and material link between ESG-related claims and consumer spending.”

As customer experience trends toward sustainability, businesses are obliged to catch up.

SAP’s "Green Ledger" is a new initiative aimed at aiding businesses in accurately calculating their greenhouse gas emissions, instead of basing these on averages and estimates as they’re primarily calculated today. Tools such as this offer transparency in carbon emissions data and bridge the information gap between enterprises and their suppliers. This is in response to the growing pressure from consumers, shareholders and regulators for businesses to become more eco-conscious. It appears to be the first of its kind, allowing companies to identify and report on more specific sustainability measurements.

The need for accurate carbon emissions calculations requires common data processing methods and formats for data sharing. SAP is working alongside the World Business Council for Sustainable Development to ensure that these methods and formats are uniformly adopted. This council is responsible for the Partnership for Carbon Transparency (PACT), which sets guidelines for carbon emissions accounting and data sharing.

There is a growing need for a financial-grade accounting system for nonfinancial, environmental resources. This type of reporting will continue to be in demand not just from customers but also as a way for businesses to meet their ESG reporting obligations, especially in light of stricter regulations in the European Union.

But let’s face it, many organizations are pretty far away from adopting a green ledger because they haven’t yet fully committed to these sustainability goals. Yet customers, suppliers, vendors and partners are all looking for more accountability and transparency when it comes to environmental commitments.

Here are a few ideas to build the right momentum around sustainability initiatives.

Related Article: What Sustainable Marketing Means for the Conscious Marketer

Simple Actions for Business Leaders to Foster Green Initiatives

The increasing consumer demand for sustainability and transparency is a call to action for all businesses. Here are three simple steps that business leaders can take to set the stage for more green initiatives:

1. Conduct a Sustainability Audit

Start by understanding your business's current environmental footprint. This includes quantifying the carbon emissions resulting from your company's operations and activities. A sustainability audit will help you identify areas for improvement and provide a baseline to measure future progress.

2. Set Clear Sustainability Goals

Once you understand your business's current environmental impact, the next step is to set clear and measurable sustainability goals. These could range from reducing carbon emissions by a certain percentage to transitioning to renewable energy sources or minimizing waste in production processes. Be specific, track your progress and communicate these goals to your stakeholders.

3. Engage Your Stakeholders

Sustainability is a team effort. Engage your employees, customers, suppliers and investors in your green initiatives. Foster a culture of sustainability within your organization by encouraging green practices, such as recycling or energy conservation. Additionally, collaborate with your suppliers to ensure that they too align with your sustainability goals.

And from a customer experience perspective, communicating transparently about these goals and actions is not just the right thing to do but a good investment.

Companies that commit to sustainability initiatives are increasingly aligning their business operations with growing consumer expectations for environmental and social responsibility. This alignment is no longer merely a reputational boon; it has become a critical factor that influences consumer purchase decisions. Businesses that demonstrate tangible commitments to sustainability and transparently communicate these efforts to consumers are often rewarded with heightened customer loyalty and even increased market share.

One such example of this is IKEA, the global furniture retailer. The company has committed to becoming climate positive and circular by 2030, meaning it aims to reduce more greenhouse gas emissions than the IKEA value chain emits and to reuse or recycle materials at a product and component level. IKEA's sustainability strategy is transparent, holistic and far-reaching.

The company is taking action in areas such as sustainable sourcing of materials, offering services like furniture leasing to promote circular consumption and even investing in renewable energy infrastructure. Its commitment to sustainability is clear in its actions and transparently communicated in its annual sustainability reports, making it easier for consumers to understand the environmental impact of their purchases. This alignment of business practices with consumer expectations has solidified IKEA's position as a leader in sustainable retailing, which contributes to its strong global brand and business performance.

Related Article: Citizen Activism for More Sustainable Tech

Looking Ahead: Sustainability Means Success

Looking ahead, sustainability-focused tools, such as the Green Ledger, will become increasingly essential for businesses striving to meet their sustainability commitments, enhance transparency and improve the employee experience.

These tools provide a comprehensive and reliable method of tracking a company's carbon footprint and other sustainability metrics, providing a clear picture of its environmental impact. Such transparency is paramount not only for regulatory compliance but also to satisfy the growing demand from investors and customers for businesses to demonstrate their commitment to sustainability. By leveraging these tools, companies can create more comprehensive and credible sustainability reports, and some theorize this type of reporting will be as common and expected as traditional financial reporting.

It’s also worth noting that tools like the Green Ledger can empower businesses to make more informed and sustainable decisions. They can help identify areas of high environmental impact, providing insights that can guide strategic decision-making and operational improvements. By implementing more sustainable practices, businesses can reduce their environmental impact while often realizing cost savings and efficiency gains.

Employees who work in an organization that actively commits to sustainability can feel a sense of pride and motivation. Employees are also actively pursuing roles within organizations that align with their values. More transparency not only demonstrates a company's commitment to sustainability but also enables employees to see the direct impact of their work on these efforts. Seeing a company that “walks the talk” around ESG will promote a culture of sustainability within the organization, encouraging employees to adopt sustainable practices in their roles.

This alignment will encourage employee involvement in sustainability initiatives. For instance, employees can be engaged in data collection and analysis, fostering a sense of ownership and engagement with the company's sustainability goals. In turn, this can boost morale, productivity and job satisfaction.

In the future, we can expect the role of these sustainability-focused tools to grow, driven by increasing regulatory requirements, investor demand and consumer expectations. Businesses that adopt such tools will be well-positioned to navigate this evolving landscape, achieving not only environmental benefits but also business success and an engaged, motivated workforce.

With the collective effort of business leaders, we can contribute to a sustainable future while meeting the evolving demands of our customers.

Learn how you can join our contributor community.