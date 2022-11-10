About usEditorial calendarAdvertise here
An athlete at the top of a long staircase facing away from the camera. His arms are raised above his head victoriously
Sponsored Article

How Northwestern Mutual Powered Its Most Successful Social Campaign Ever

3 minute read
Nidhi Madhavan avatar
November 10, 2022
SPONSORED CONTENT
A case study on how Northwestern Mutual used Sprinklr's platform to great success.

Challenge

In early September, Northwestern Mutual archived years of posts from its Instagram account. In a first-of-its-kind social campaign for the brand, the Milwaukee-based financial services company wiped its Instagram feed clean and launched the virtual Museum of Recent History, an ode to a cultural shift they’ve dubbed, “The Great Realization.” According to Senior Director of Social Marketing Whitney Magnuson, “It’s that moment where an individual’s priorities come into sharp focus, prompting them to re-architect their lives and pursue what matters most — with the support of a financial plan.”

To support this seven-day campaign, Northwestern Mutual needed a technical solution that would:

  • Help it to evaluate the content types and themes that would resonate with its audience
  • Enable easy collaboration between teams to create, share, approve, and publish social assets
  • Increase efficiency in its community management workflow

Solution

The financial services organization leveraged the Sprinklr platform to help power its “Museum of Recent History” social campaign from start to finish.

Benchmarking from Sprinklr Modern Research enabled Northwestern Mutual’s teams to compare and evaluate which content types and themes were resonating with fans and followers in the financial services industry. Sprinklr AI gathered and analyzed relevant content that helped teams optimize their strategy for the campaign. “This helped us in the brainstorming phase and enabled us to come up with ideas that would hit home with our audience,” says Magnuson.

Once they had devised their campaign and designed creative assets, they leveraged the Asset Manager from Sprinklr Social Engagement & Sales. The Asset Manager enabled the creative, social and compliance teams to easily coordinate content — ensuring each asset was brand compliant, optimized for the platform and approved for publication. “Because of the size of the video files, using the Asset Manager was a critical step for this campaign, especially for Instagram story assets,” says Magnuson.

Northwestern Mutual also used the Sprinklr Rule Engine to assist with and automate much of the community management workload.

“With more than 50,000 engagements coming in over just seven days, the team needed help to make sure they were hiding any comments that would affect the brand or the integrity of the museum,” explains Magnuson. “And Sprinklr’s automated tools allowed us to do just that.”

Learning Opportunities

Webinar
AdobeStock_378653560
Nov
22
Optimize Your Online Patient Experiences
How to use data to deliver informative digital experiences while navigating patient privacy laws
Webinar
AdobeStock_283780955
Nov
29
CMS + DAM: Content at the Center of the Digital Experience
Outstanding digital experiences demand outstanding content
Webinar
AdobeStock_342996109
Dec
1
Top 10 Ways to Step Up Your Digital Experience: Sitecore Symposium Takeaways
Be equipped with top digital trends
Webinar
Dec
7
[EIS Webinar] What is PIM and Why Your Ecommerce Business Needs It
Attend this webinar and learn how PIM can add value to your digital business as you maximize your return on investment.
Conference
CMSWire CONNECT 2023
May
10
CMSWire CONNECT 2023
Explore the latest customer experience and customer services technologies
Webinar
Leveraging the power of appreciation to improve the employee experience
On demand
The Evolution of Employee Recognition
Leveraging the power of appreciation to improve the employee experience
Webinar
AdobeStock_378653560
Nov
22
Optimize Your Online Patient Experiences
How to use data to deliver informative digital experiences while navigating patient privacy laws
Webinar
AdobeStock_283780955
Nov
29
CMS + DAM: Content at the Center of the Digital Experience
Outstanding digital experiences demand outstanding content
Webinar
AdobeStock_378653560
Nov
22
Optimize Your Online Patient Experiences
How to use data to deliver informative digital experiences while navigating patient privacy laws
Webinar
AdobeStock_283780955
Nov
29
CMS + DAM: Content at the Center of the Digital Experience
Outstanding digital experiences demand outstanding content
Webinar
AdobeStock_342996109
Dec
1
Top 10 Ways to Step Up Your Digital Experience: Sitecore Symposium Takeaways
Be equipped with top digital trends
Webinar
AdobeStock_378653560
Nov
22
Optimize Your Online Patient Experiences
How to use data to deliver informative digital experiences while navigating patient privacy laws

Magnuson’s team configured rules that helped moderate conversations on posts, hiding or deleting comments from known spam accounts and ensuring no sensitive or inappropriate content was displayed.

Outcome

Northwestern Mutual’s “Museum of Recent History” campaign set two social marketing records for the company: In just seven days, the campaign’s social posts received more than 57,000 engagements, a 10X increase from the same week one year ago. Within the campaign, a single post received 31,000 likes, making it the most liked Instagram post in the company’s history. While gaining additional followers was not one of the goals of the campaign, their optimized content also attracted an additional 300 followers.

“This was a well-executed and wildly successful campaign for us, and it was fully supported by the Sprinklr platform,” says Magnuson. “Our teams are energized and inspired, and we’re excited to see what else we can dream up in partnership with Sprinklr.”

This article previously appeared on Sprinklr.com. Request a demo of Sprinklr here.

About the author

Nidhi Madhavan

Nidhi Madhavan is a research editor at Simpler Media Group, where she creates data-driven content and research for SMG and their clients. Nidhi received her B.A. in Journalism from Loyola University Chicago.

Tags

sponcon

Featured Research

Featured research
Research Report
The Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) of Verint Digital-First Engagement
Read now
Featured research
White Paper
In Data We Trust
Establishing customer trust through privacy
Read now
Featured research
eBook
Three Steps to Optimize Agent Workflows and Deliver Better Customer Experiences
Boost customer satisfaction and reduce the organization’s cost-to-serve
Read now
Featured research
eBook
6 Personalization Trends You Need to Know
How personalization can help create more engaging digital experiences
Read now
Featured research
eBook
Moving Your CX Metrics Forward
How to advance CSAT and NPS programs
Read now
Featured research
On-Demand Webinar
What is a CDP and How to Choose a CDP
Customer expectations are at an all-time high for having 1-1 personalized experiences
Read now
Featured research
Market Guide
Customer Data Platforms Market Guide (2023)
Get the help you need when choosing a CDP
Read now
Featured research
Research Report
Digital Experience Platforms (DXP) Market Guide
Everything you need to know about the DXP marketplace
Read now
Featured research
Research Report
The Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) of Verint Digital-First Engagement
Read now
Featured research
White Paper
In Data We Trust
Establishing customer trust through privacy
Read now
Featured research
eBook
Three Steps to Optimize Agent Workflows and Deliver Better Customer Experiences
Boost customer satisfaction and reduce the organization’s cost-to-serve
Read now
Featured research
eBook
6 Personalization Trends You Need to Know
How personalization can help create more engaging digital experiences
Read now

About CMSWire

For nearly two decades CMSWire, produced by Simpler Media Group, has been the world's leading community of customer experience professionals.

.

Today the CMSWire community consists of over 5 million influential customer experience, digital experience and customer service leaders, the majority of whom are based in North America and employed by medium to large organizations. Our sister community, Reworked gathers the world's leading employee experience and digital workplace professionals.

Join the Community

Get the CMSWire Mobile App

Download App Store
Download google play