WebinarsResearchIMPACT AwardsEvents CalendarPodcastsEditorial CalendarAdvertising
Scene with humanoid robots operators working in call center, in an image generated with AI.
Sponsored Article

How to Make Your Contact Center CX AI-Ready

5 minute read
NICE avatar
By NICE
August 29, 2024
SPONSORED CONTENT
SAVED
AI plays a critical role in modern contact centers. Experts stress the importance of proactive integration to enhance customer and agent satisfaction.

Over the years, artificial intelligence (AI) has evolved from basic rules-based systems to sophisticated data-driven solutions that leverage machine learning and deep learning to solve business challenges at scale. Changing customer behaviors, the proliferation of omnichannel interactions and increasing call volumes all demand solutions that help agents do their best work. AI is quickly becoming an essential tool for contact centers to save agents’ time and improve both the agent and the customer experience.

David Myron, Principal Analyst at Omdia, and Michele Carlson, Senior Product Marketing Manager at NICE discussed everything to do with implementing AI in the contact center in the webinar "What does it mean to be CX AI-ready in 2024?" They explored the use cases for AI in contact centers, discussed the role of Generative AI and presented results of Omdia research on this topic, giving insights into how business leaders feel about AI and what they can expect to get out of its implementation.

Setting the Foundation for a Successful AI Implementation

As it applies to customer experience and the call center, AI initially started as a series of rules-based systems. While AI in those days could handle simple call routing — think of all the times an automated voice menu told you to ‘Press or Say 1’ — its lack of options or understanding could frustrate customers, who have been demanding more and more personalized experiences over time.

These days; however, AI is so much more.

The evolution of AI into the sophisticated data-driven solutions we see today underscores the importance of having a solid foundation when implementing AI in contact centers. This foundational readiness includes understanding AI’s capabilities, setting clear goals and aligning AI metrics with overall business objectives. “The goal of implementing AI is to provide customers with more efficient, engaging and personalized experiences while optimizing business processes and decision making at the same time,” Myron said. Without this groundwork, contact centers may struggle to realize the full potential of their AI investments.

Evaluating Your Company's AI Journey

Now is the time to begin evaluating how you can incorporate AI into your contact center workflows — that is, if you aren’t already. Omdia research suggests that many contact centers have already begun to integrate these tools. Some of the most popular AI-powered technologies include agent-assist tech (which 64% have already deployed) and web-based chatbots (which 57% have already deployed).

Bottom line? Even if you haven’t started looking at AI, your competitors have. And with AI-powered solutions already delivering results for those businesses using them, you risk being left behind. “There’s a sense of urgency here, both for consumers and business leaders,” Myron said.

Learning Opportunities

Webinar
Poor data can cause your business sinking.
Sep
4
Epic Fail: How Poor Data Quality Can Sink Your Business
Join our webinar to explore data quality's impact on sales and marketing ROI. Don't miss out!
Register
Webinar
AI and CX
Sep
5
AI and the Customer Experience
Gain actionable insights into the latest CX trends and AI applications at our live webinar.
Register
Webinar
Acquia, Epam and Mars on Inclusive CX
Sep
11
The Next Era of Customer Experience: AI, Accessibility & Composability
With Acquia, EPAM and Mars learn how to create inclusive customer experiences through effective accessibility practices.
Register
Webinar
Microsoft Dynamics 365 Contact Center
Sep
11
Elevate Your Customer Experience with Microsoft Dynamics 365 Contact Center
Join us as we unravel the game-changing features and possibilities that await.
Register
Panel
AI versus Human
Sep
12
Future of CX: How AI is Reshaping Customer Experiences
Join industry leaders for an insightful discussion on the future of CX.
Register
Webinar
SAP Commerce Cloud (SAP CC)
Sep
17
Quick Wins to Modernize Visual Experiences in SAP Commerce Cloud
Join Cloudinary for an in-depth exploration of transforming your visual media strategy.
Register
Webinar
Poor data can cause your business sinking.
Sep
4
Epic Fail: How Poor Data Quality Can Sink Your Business
Join our webinar to explore data quality's impact on sales and marketing ROI. Don't miss out!
Register
Webinar
AI and CX
Sep
5
AI and the Customer Experience
Gain actionable insights into the latest CX trends and AI applications at our live webinar.
Register
Webinar
Acquia, Epam and Mars on Inclusive CX
Sep
11
The Next Era of Customer Experience: AI, Accessibility & Composability
With Acquia, EPAM and Mars learn how to create inclusive customer experiences through effective accessibility practices.
Register

Understanding where your company currently stands on its AI journey is crucial. AI solutions aren't a one-size-fits-all; they must align with specific business goals and customer needs. As organizations assess their AI readiness, they should consider how these advancements align with their customer engagement strategies. Notably, research from Omdia and NICE suggests that businesses that have already integrated AI have noticed improved personalization in customer experiences, reduced call queues, and proactive agent engagement. Specifically, 61% have reduced routing tasks due to chatbots, 56% say they’ve been able to respond and resolve issues faster and 43% have experienced improved conversation quality, thanks to agent assist.

Selecting the AI Solutions to Achieve Your Business Objectives

Choosing the right AI solutions involves more than just adopting the latest technology. It's about understanding the top AI use cases for contact centers and aligning them with your organization's goals. Understand where AI can be best used and what it won’t do. (Hint: AI won’t replace all humans.)

If you’re like most, your contact center needs to generate large amounts of content, from knowledge articles to emails to conversation prompts. Generative AI is a powerful tool here, enabling more sophisticated and personalized interactions. This includes generating human-like content for chatbots, drafting email responses and updating knowledge articles. Call summaries in particular are an area where Generative AI can help organizations save time and money. Omdia and NICE research suggests that creating standardized call summaries automatically after each call can save agents anywhere from 20 to 95 seconds on each call — leading to annual cost savings of as much as $14 million annually.

Leaders must also address potential concerns around data privacy and misinformation to foster trust and transparency with their customers.

However, AI is not a panacea. While the perception is that AI is going to solve all customer issues and replace agents, the reality is that AI is designed to augment live agent support — help, not replace. “Customers will still need live support for complex, personal or urgent needs,” Myron said. “All of AI’s automation capabilities are designed to optimize customer support in conjunction with what you already have.”

Conclusion

“When you’re able to leverage a system that integrates data and get buy-in from senior leaders, then you start to notice some significant impacts of AI,’ Myron said. As AI continues to reshape the CX landscape, business leaders must adopt a strategic approach to AI integration in contact centers. By establishing a strong foundation, understanding their AI journey and selecting the appropriate solutions, organizations can enhance customer satisfaction, streamline operations and maintain a competitive edge in the digital era.

Watch the webinar “You Asked: What does it mean to be CX AI-ready in 2024?” on demand at nice.com.

About the Author

NICE

With NICE (Nasdaq: NICE), it’s never been easier for organizations of all sizes around the globe to create extraordinary customer experiences while meeting key business metrics. Featuring the world’s #1 cloud native customer experience platform, CXone, NICE is a worldwide leader in AI-powered self-service and agent-assisted CX software for the contact center — and beyond. Connect with NICE:

Main image: IBEX.Media, generated with AI

Tags

sponconsani2401

Featured Research

Featured research
eBook
Customer-Led. AI-Enhanced. The New Digital Self-Service Landscape.
By harnessing the power of AI, Enlighten Autopilot enables businesses to deliver personalized, efficient, and contextually relevant self-service experiences at scale.
Read now
Featured research
Research Report
Improving Customer Service with AI
Companies are using AI-powered tools to reduce wait times, improve response times, analyze customer data, and offer personalized solutions. Find out how to join in.
Read now
Featured research
Research Report
Generative AI Professional Usage and Perception Survey
Amid an emerging gap, knowledge is power
Read now
Featured research
eBook
How to Free Your Teams from Inefficient Production Cycles and Ignite Innovation
Say goodbye to stifled creativity and lost profits, and hello to bringing your strategies to market faster
Read now
Featured research
eBook
Leading the Charge in Digital Customer Experience
Integrating Technology to Create Seamless Digital Journeys
Read now
Featured research
Research Report
The State of Website Accessibility 2024
This report sheds light on businesses’ motivations behind prioritizing website accessibility.
Read now
Featured research
Research Report
Is GenAI the Missing Piece to a Connected CX?
2024 CX Industry Report
Read now
Featured research
Guide
Gartner® Market Guide for Digital Accessibility
“Digital accessibility is no longer just a legal requirement; it’s a business imperative."
Read now
Featured research
eBook
How to Meet Your GenAI Goals While Mitigating the Risks
Pressure is mounting to create Generative AI solutions—but cautions abound. Here’s how to meet your goals, while reducing costs and risks.
Read now
Featured research
Guide
Your Blueprint to Generative Answering in Digital Self-Service, Building Next-Gen Experiences
Get real-world advice from 30+ enterprises on how to reduce hallucinations, boost security and design the ultimate generative experience.
Read now
Featured research
Case Study
The Total Economic Impact™ of a Unified Social Media Management Platform
An independent study commissioned by Sprinklr examines the cost savings and business benefits enabled by Sprinklr Social.
Read now
Featured research
White Paper
Visual Media Management for the Enterprise: Poll Results
Overcoming the biggest challenges to get more value from your images and videos.
Read now