Over the years, artificial intelligence (AI) has evolved from basic rules-based systems to sophisticated data-driven solutions that leverage machine learning and deep learning to solve business challenges at scale. Changing customer behaviors, the proliferation of omnichannel interactions and increasing call volumes all demand solutions that help agents do their best work. AI is quickly becoming an essential tool for contact centers to save agents’ time and improve both the agent and the customer experience.

David Myron, Principal Analyst at Omdia, and Michele Carlson, Senior Product Marketing Manager at NICE discussed everything to do with implementing AI in the contact center in the webinar "What does it mean to be CX AI-ready in 2024?" They explored the use cases for AI in contact centers, discussed the role of Generative AI and presented results of Omdia research on this topic, giving insights into how business leaders feel about AI and what they can expect to get out of its implementation.

Setting the Foundation for a Successful AI Implementation

As it applies to customer experience and the call center, AI initially started as a series of rules-based systems. While AI in those days could handle simple call routing — think of all the times an automated voice menu told you to ‘Press or Say 1’ — its lack of options or understanding could frustrate customers, who have been demanding more and more personalized experiences over time.

These days; however, AI is so much more.

The evolution of AI into the sophisticated data-driven solutions we see today underscores the importance of having a solid foundation when implementing AI in contact centers. This foundational readiness includes understanding AI’s capabilities, setting clear goals and aligning AI metrics with overall business objectives. “The goal of implementing AI is to provide customers with more efficient, engaging and personalized experiences while optimizing business processes and decision making at the same time,” Myron said. Without this groundwork, contact centers may struggle to realize the full potential of their AI investments.

Evaluating Your Company's AI Journey

Now is the time to begin evaluating how you can incorporate AI into your contact center workflows — that is, if you aren’t already. Omdia research suggests that many contact centers have already begun to integrate these tools. Some of the most popular AI-powered technologies include agent-assist tech (which 64% have already deployed) and web-based chatbots (which 57% have already deployed).

Bottom line? Even if you haven’t started looking at AI, your competitors have. And with AI-powered solutions already delivering results for those businesses using them, you risk being left behind. “There’s a sense of urgency here, both for consumers and business leaders,” Myron said.

Understanding where your company currently stands on its AI journey is crucial. AI solutions aren't a one-size-fits-all; they must align with specific business goals and customer needs. As organizations assess their AI readiness, they should consider how these advancements align with their customer engagement strategies. Notably, research from Omdia and NICE suggests that businesses that have already integrated AI have noticed improved personalization in customer experiences, reduced call queues, and proactive agent engagement. Specifically, 61% have reduced routing tasks due to chatbots, 56% say they’ve been able to respond and resolve issues faster and 43% have experienced improved conversation quality, thanks to agent assist.

Selecting the AI Solutions to Achieve Your Business Objectives

Choosing the right AI solutions involves more than just adopting the latest technology. It's about understanding the top AI use cases for contact centers and aligning them with your organization's goals. Understand where AI can be best used and what it won’t do. (Hint: AI won’t replace all humans.)

If you’re like most, your contact center needs to generate large amounts of content, from knowledge articles to emails to conversation prompts. Generative AI is a powerful tool here, enabling more sophisticated and personalized interactions. This includes generating human-like content for chatbots, drafting email responses and updating knowledge articles. Call summaries in particular are an area where Generative AI can help organizations save time and money. Omdia and NICE research suggests that creating standardized call summaries automatically after each call can save agents anywhere from 20 to 95 seconds on each call — leading to annual cost savings of as much as $14 million annually.

Leaders must also address potential concerns around data privacy and misinformation to foster trust and transparency with their customers.

However, AI is not a panacea. While the perception is that AI is going to solve all customer issues and replace agents, the reality is that AI is designed to augment live agent support — help, not replace. “Customers will still need live support for complex, personal or urgent needs,” Myron said. “All of AI’s automation capabilities are designed to optimize customer support in conjunction with what you already have.”

Conclusion

“When you’re able to leverage a system that integrates data and get buy-in from senior leaders, then you start to notice some significant impacts of AI,’ Myron said. As AI continues to reshape the CX landscape, business leaders must adopt a strategic approach to AI integration in contact centers. By establishing a strong foundation, understanding their AI journey and selecting the appropriate solutions, organizations can enhance customer satisfaction, streamline operations and maintain a competitive edge in the digital era.

Watch the webinar “You Asked: What does it mean to be CX AI-ready in 2024?” on demand at nice.com.