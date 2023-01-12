CONNECT ConferenceEditorial CalendarPodcastAwardsAdvertising
4 call center workers at their desks, actively engaging with customers via their phones and computers
Sponsored Article

How To Manage Remote Call Center Agents, Protect Customer Data, and Stay Compliant

4 minute read
Andie Burjek avatar
January 12, 2023
SPONSORED CONTENT
How can businesses keep call center agents satisfied working remotely while also keeping customer data secure and safe?

Many American organizations needed to quickly shift to remote work in March 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic began seriously impacting the United States. For call centers, this meant agents staying in their homes to take calls and address customer issues. This had many positive impacts for workers, including shorter commutes, fewer office distractions and higher productivity.

While remote work remains popular, a major challenge that persists is compliance. With call center agents handling sensitive customer information such as credit card and social security numbers, security is of the utmost importance to call centers. And it’s much easier to securely manage sensitive data when agents work in the same palace under the same WiFi. With many call centers now considering a hybrid workplace to retain and satisfy employees, this issue does not need to be a deal breaker. Further, compliance can be satisfied even when agents work home part-time or full-time.

Inside the Compliance Challenges of a Remote Agent

Managing compliance is easier when agents are onsite, and many challenges can arise when people work remotely. For example, one major compliance challenge comes with tech issues, including unreliable internet connection and other standard mishaps that require IT’s assistance. According to a recent survey from cybersecurity company Tenable, most (71%) security leaders lack high or complete visibility into remote employee home networks, even as over half of remote workers access customer data using a personal device. This exposes many vulnerabilities, since 67% percent of business-impacting cyber attacks target remote employees.

To exist in this new world of work, call centers must develop new policies and standards that guide the creation of remote workers' environments. Ensuring that employees have reliable, secure WiFi is a good policy addition. Also, having the policies in place to maintain security through all forms of communications — from email to messaging to voice calls — helps protect sensitive and personal customer information.

Assuaging Customers’ Privacy Concerns

When data breaches expose customer information to outside parties, they also expose call centers to reputational and financial damage. While this has always been a threat to call centers, remote working only makes it more likely - particularly as most agents (72%) who collect credit/debit card information or social security numbers over the phone require the customer to read the number aloud. Receiving personal, sensitive information over the phone can lead to many regulatory risks if a remote agent’s work-from-home setup is not secure.

According to a PwC survey, 87% of consumers are willing to walk away and do business with a competitor if a data breach occurs. Avoiding this scenario will ultimately help both customers and the call center have a better experience.

How to Manage Compliance Remotely

Since the future of work will be at least partially remote, call centers that want to stay relevant need to address the various challenges listed above. The right technology is a key place to start. Just as the lack of proper technology can endanger sensitive data and ruin a company’s reputation, the right technology can enable productivity, keep employees motivated and make customers feel safe. This starts with properly securing employees’ devices when they begin working from home. It’s also important to educate employees on practices such as locking their computer when they leave the room, which can help prevent some cases of theft.

Learning Opportunities

Conference
CMSWire CONNECT 2023
May
10
CMSWire CONNECT 2023
Don't miss the most impactful customer experience conference of they year — live in Austin, Texas May 10-12, 2023.
Conference
Reworked CONNECT 2023
May
10
Reworked CONNECT 2023
Don't miss the most impactful employee experience conference of they year — live in Austin, Texas May 10-12, 2023.
Webinar
AdobeStock_100712730
On demand
AI for Marketers: Optimize Personalization Across the Funnel
Understand the benefits of utilizing AI across your entire marketing stack
Webinar
AdobeStock_342996109
On demand
Top 10 Ways to Step Up Your Digital Experience
Be equipped with top digital trends
Webinar
AdobeStock_283780955
On demand
CMS + DAM: Content at the Center of the Digital Experience
Outstanding digital experiences demand outstanding content
Webinar
How Successful B2B Brands Deliver Next-Level Digital Experiences
On demand
[EIS Webinar] How Successful B2B Brands Deliver Next-Level Digital Experiences
Join us for a lively, engaging, and information packed conversation with two industry experts
Conference
CMSWire CONNECT 2023
May
10
CMSWire CONNECT 2023
Don't miss the most impactful customer experience conference of they year — live in Austin, Texas May 10-12, 2023.
Conference
Reworked CONNECT 2023
May
10
Reworked CONNECT 2023
Don't miss the most impactful employee experience conference of they year — live in Austin, Texas May 10-12, 2023.
Conference
CMSWire CONNECT 2023
May
10
CMSWire CONNECT 2023
Don't miss the most impactful customer experience conference of they year — live in Austin, Texas May 10-12, 2023.
Conference
Reworked CONNECT 2023
May
10
Reworked CONNECT 2023
Don't miss the most impactful employee experience conference of they year — live in Austin, Texas May 10-12, 2023.
Webinar
AdobeStock_100712730
On demand
AI for Marketers: Optimize Personalization Across the Funnel
Understand the benefits of utilizing AI across your entire marketing stack
Conference
CMSWire CONNECT 2023
May
10
CMSWire CONNECT 2023
Don't miss the most impactful customer experience conference of they year — live in Austin, Texas May 10-12, 2023.

Employees should also know to never use public WiFi, which can make it more likely that cybercriminals find access to sensitive customer information like phone numbers, ID numbers and financial information. Finally, because using a personal device to handle sensitive interactions can be a security threat, employees should have access to a work device that follows proper security protocols.

Certain types of technology can help call centers manage information and agents effectively. For example, Interactions’ tool Trustera addresses these concerns by redacting sensitive customer information in real time, ensuring that customers feel more safe.

Start Investing in Better Compliance Technology Now

The compliance issues involved in the work-from-anywhere-environment don’t have to stop call centers from embracing the future of work. Technology like Trustera can help agents create a seamless conversation with customers, without interruptions. When a customer is informed that their personal information will be redacted, that’s one less stresser on their mind and they’ll feel more confident about their overall experience. Technology like this combined with other security best practices will create the strongest foundation for call centers moving forward.

Learn more about Interaction’s compliance solution Trustera here.

About the author

Andie Burjek

Andie Burjek is a writer based in Chicago and a regular contributor to CMSWire.

Tags

sain2112sponcon

Featured Research

Featured research
eBook
Good Salesperson, Bad Salesperson: Closing the sales performance gap
The science behind the art of selling
Read now
Featured research
White Paper
Three Critical Ways AI and Automation Can Drive Contact Center Efficiency
How taking a hybrid approach to automation can improve contact center operations and customer experience
Read now
Featured research
Research Report
Customer Engagement Solutions Drive Transformational CX and EX Outcomes
CX-specific tools benefit the industry, business, customer, and employee
Read now
Featured research
eBook
Beyond the Metaverse: CX Predictions for 2023
A customer experience revolution is underway
Read now
Featured research
White Paper
In Data We Trust
Establishing customer trust through privacy
Read now
Featured research
eBook
EX and Great Tech: Complementary Pillars of the Customer Experience
How employee experience and contact center technology drive better CX outcomes
Read now
Featured research
Market Guide
Customer Data Platforms Market Guide (2023)
Get the help you need when choosing a CDP
Read now
Featured research
Research Report
Digital Experience Platforms (DXP) Market Guide
Everything you need to know about the DXP marketplace
Read now
Featured research
eBook
Good Salesperson, Bad Salesperson: Closing the sales performance gap
The science behind the art of selling
Read now
Featured research
White Paper
Three Critical Ways AI and Automation Can Drive Contact Center Efficiency
How taking a hybrid approach to automation can improve contact center operations and customer experience
Read now
Featured research
Research Report
Customer Engagement Solutions Drive Transformational CX and EX Outcomes
CX-specific tools benefit the industry, business, customer, and employee
Read now
Featured research
eBook
Beyond the Metaverse: CX Predictions for 2023
A customer experience revolution is underway
Read now

About CMSWire

For nearly two decades CMSWire, produced by Simpler Media Group, has been the world's leading community of customer experience professionals.

.

Today the CMSWire community consists of over 5 million influential customer experience, digital experience and customer service leaders, the majority of whom are based in North America and employed by medium to large organizations. Our sister community, Reworked gathers the world's leading employee experience and digital workplace professionals.

Join the Community

Get the CMSWire Mobile App

Download App Store
Download google play