Boeing 737 (registration N13716) operated by United Airlines taxiing for take off at Dulles International Airport.
Editorial

How United Airlines Turned Real-Time Data into CX Gold

4 minute read
Myles Suer avatar
By Myles Suer
August 27, 2024
Customer Experience
SAVED
United Airlines' secret to soaring CX success? Real-time data that turns disruptions into opportunities.

The Gist

  • Real-time responsiveness boosts revenue growth. Companies excelling in real-time CX see over 50% higher revenue growth than their slower peers.
  • Data consolidation is key to real-time success. United Airlines' unified data hub powers their real-time CX, driving significant improvements in customer satisfaction.
  • Real-time CX transforms customer journeys. Firms leading in real-time operations guide customers through seamless, data-driven experiences, enhancing satisfaction and loyalty.

In a study released on Aug. 15 by Insight Partners and MIT-CISR, researchers Peter Weill, Elizabeth van den Berg, Jason Birnbaum and Maxime da Planta highlight the growing importance of real-time customer experience (CX) as an element of digital transformation.

The research suggests that companies operating with a high degree of "real-time-ness" in their customer interactions not only enhance responsiveness but also drive significant business outcomes.

Notably, firms in the top quartile of real-time operations show over 50% higher revenue growth and net margins compared to those in the bottom quartile. This capability allows employees at all levels to make fast, data-driven decisions, thereby optimize digital customer journeys.

United Airlines seems to have this pinned down. More on this in a bit.

Real-Time Integrated Customer Experience

A hallmark of a real-time business is its ability to deliver an integrated customer experience. Such businesses guide customers through their journeys, enabling them to seamlessly identify and acquire multiple products from various parts of the company. This not only meets their immediate needs but also enhances overall satisfaction.

Self-service, supported by real-time data for both products and customers, is another key characteristic of a real-time business. Companies that excel in "real-time-ness" — those in the top quartile — outperform their peers with 62% higher revenue growth and 97% higher profit margins. The journey toward becoming a real-time business begins with consolidating trusted data, empowering employees to support customers effectively, and ultimately predicting and fulfilling customer needs in real time.

United Airlines: A Case Example of Real-Time CX

United Airlines has harnessed the power of real-time data to significantly enhance its customer experience, achieving a Net Promoter Score of 50, nearly double the industry average. Their success story began by consolidating multiple data sources into a unified data hub, which was then accessible to customers and employees through various digital channels.

The airline uses this data first to optimize operations, from improving flight routes and diagnosing delays to helping passengers make connections. One notable innovation is United's Connection Saver tool, which monitors connections in real time. By calculating whether connecting passengers will make or miss their flights, the tool identifies a solution that minimizes overall disruption. For instance, if holding a flight for five or 10 minutes allows several passengers to board, the crew will wait.

Part of driving this innovation was learning that 85% of United’s customers use the airline's mobile app during their trips. Designed through customer journey mapping, the app provides real-time trip information and empowers users to take action. Passengers can check in, track their bags, rebook flights and even chat with an agent — all through the app.

The company’s vision extends beyond real-time data use, aiming to anticipate future needs. For example, if a frequent flyer’s regular flight is delayed, United can proactively offer rebooking options based on historical behavior.

Operating an airline involves managing a complex web of real-time variables, including weather, catering and maintenance. United has built a data environment that allows it to make real-time recommendations to minimize disruptions.

For example, when a storm threatens Newark Airport, the airline runs countless flight permutations to adjust plans, minimizing the impact on passengers, crew and aircraft.

Additionally, flight attendants have their own specialized app, which enhances their ability to assist passengers in real time, making their jobs easier and improving overall customer experience. United developed this app after discovering that real-time responses to customer complaints are more valued by passengers than greater compensation offered later.

Parting Words on Real-Time CX

Clearly, the future of marketing and CX lies in real-time responsiveness. The authors of the upcoming book "Personalized" emphasize that empowering customers to get what they want — better, faster, cheaper or more easily — is the essence of this approach.

Real-time data is the backbone of responsiveness, and United Airlines' example of personalization today is a glimpse into the future of customer experience. As an elite American flyer, I find myself longing for the seamless, data-driven service that United has built.

About the Author

Myles Suer

Myles Suer is the leading influencer of CIOs, according to Leadtail. He is the facilitator of #CIOChat. Connect with Myles Suer:

Main image: Cerib

