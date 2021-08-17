PHOTO: Adobe

Customer feedback typically falls into one of two categories. There’s structured feedback, typically given in the form of survey questionnaires and responses. Then there’s unstructured feedback — everything else, in a nutshell.

Unstructured feedback is all over the internet, from Google reviews to Twitter mentions to Amazon ratings. Unstructured data accounts for 80-90 percent of all data. And more is being generated all the time.

While structured feedback is solicited, unstructured feedback typically isn’t. When satisfied or unhappy customers want to tell the world about your product or service they will. Gaining insights from unstructured feedback can be made from hundreds of thousands of possible data points. That makes it far too many for manual processing.

This is where reputation management comes in. Unstructured feedback is valuable, but companies will need a helping hand if they hope to transform unstructured feedback into actionable insights. The amount of daily behavioral data collection means companies can no longer afford to ignore unstructured data and feedback. Understanding your company’s reputation is a key component of measuring customer experience.

Recognize the Importance of Feedback to the Customer Journey

Improving the customer experience is a key priority for many businesses’ customer support teams. That is why gathering and responding to customer feedback is important. Without knowing how customers feel about a given product or service, the customer experience remains a mystery to companies.

Without feedback, how else would your company know which aspects of the customer experience are working and which aren’t? When customers interact with a product or service, they often turn to online channels to tell others about their feelings. It’s up to your company to stay alert for this feedback and gather it from wherever your customers are.

After all, customers are reading your reviews and taking action on what they read. Sixty percent of consumers always do research on the internet before making a major purchase, while 43 percent of consumers read customer reviews when searching for information on products they may want to buy.

Collect the Data

You can’t analyze what you don’t have. 84 percent of marketing and CX professionals see the value of unstructured data. However, only 30 percent of collected data is unstructured. This lack of available data is a missed opportunity to understand your customers and engage with them on the platforms they use.

Reputation experience management platforms (RXM) are designed to bridge the gap between online reputation management and the customer experience. Using artificial intelligence, these customer data platforms gather data from millions of touchpoints and place it in one location. Those touchpoints may include live chats, or NPS surveys. Platforms like these make it easy to collect data and make it available in a central location for easy analysis.

Rely on Human Insight

Artificial intelligence (AI) can help you corral the mind-boggling number of comments, reviews and social media mentions. This technology puts that content into a central location that’s easily digestible. But AI can only take you so far.

It’s up to a real human to take the ingestible data and put it to use. Artificial intelligence will provide the right intelligence necessary for the customer experience of the future. But that’s only when coupled with human insight.

With Reputation’s RXM platform, your customer success and marketing teams can improve the customer experience. It’s then up to stakeholders to take those insights and decide on the proper course of action.

Conclusion

Understanding and improving your customer service offering is only possible by listening to customer feedback. Sure, companies can gather structured feedback through app surveys, but structured feedback might not always produce the most authentic results. To truly understand what customers are thinking, companies need to gather a mix of structured and unstructured feedback.

The difficulty with unstructured data is one of volume; customers produce more data each day than humans can comprehend. That’s why it’s vital to use a reputation management tool that can aggregate and analyze unstructured data for you.

Reputation management tools harness the power of AI and natural language processing to collect and sort data into something more digestible. Once the data is in front of you, your company can take action, improving the customer experience journey for all.

Ready to take your reputation management to the next level? Learn more about how Reputation can collect customer feedback to provide you with actionable insights to improve the customer experience.