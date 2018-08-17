HubSpot has launched Conversations, a new tool which provides a unified inbox, live chat, chatbots and other features, available as part of HubSpot’s free CRM. Conversations will allow businesses to expand their messaging strategy beyond a siloed departmental effort, HubSpot officials said in a press release. Users receive unlimited chats, unlimited users and chatbot functionality as part of Conversations. It also includes:

A collaborative inbox built for all sources and all teams, allowing users to manage email and chat conversations.

Chatbots to automate the delivery of information and facilitate more high-quality conversations, built on technology from HubSpot’s recent acquisition of chatbot platform Motion AI.

Targeting and lead routing with a seamless integration with HubSpot CRM.

In other customer experience software news ....

CommonFont and Qualtrics Partner

Qualtrics, provider of an experience management platform, and commonFont, a customer experience (CX) services firm, have partnered to help organizations create and deliver customer experiences.

CommonFont provides program design, implementation services and ongoing services to clients at each stage of the customer journey. Qualtrics' Customer Experience Management Platform is one of the four pillars of the Qualtrics Experience Management (XM) Platform. It is designed to enable personalized, omnichannel conversations, case management and full CRM integration. It also offers prescriptive and predictive insights, a set of intelligent analytics capabilities built on artificial intelligence and machine learning.

AgilOne, Criteo Want to Boost Return on Ad Spend

AgilOne, a customer data platform vendor, has partnered with Criteo, an advertising platform provider. The integration of the two platforms aims to help companies identify and better understand customer behavior across all channels and shopping journeys, company officials said in a press release.

The AgilOne Customer Data Platform merges first party online and offline data into a single customer profile. Criteo's platform can match the consumer profile to the Criteo Shopper Graph to identify message buyers for display campaigns. Using each platform, marketers can measure and attribute the influences for both online and offline purchases, and re-engage buyers based upon previous interactions.

CallRail Releases CallRail App

CallRail, a call tracking and analytics provider, has debuted CallRail application, which is designed to allow marketers using CallRail to understand how much they’re paying for a phone call lead. The cost-per-lead solution tracks inbound phone calls, pulls in cost data from AdWords campaigns and associates this data with multiple touches. The metrics are then delivered in a reporting dashboard.

CallRail has also launched a new custom reporting engine within the platform. Marketers using it can build customized reports for their clients based on the outcome of a phone call and call duration. “This product was born from the internal challenge of agencies having many attribution tools, but not being able to efficiently combine analytics,” Kevin Mann, co-founder and chief product officer at CallRail, said in a press release.

Google Continues Tracking Location Data, AP Finds

An Associated Press investigation found that many Google services on Android devices and iPhones store your location data "even if you’ve used a privacy setting that says it will prevent Google from doing so." The AP verified its research through computer-science researchers at Princeton.

According to the AP, Google prevents companies from remembering where you’ve been. “You can turn off Location History at any time. With Location History off, the places you go are no longer stored," Google’s support page on the subject states. But AP investigators found out this wasn't true. "Even with Location History paused, some Google apps automatically store time-stamped location data without asking," the AP wrote. "It’s possible, although laborious, to delete it."

Google says it is being perfectly clear.

“There are a number of different ways that Google may use location to improve people’s experience, including: Location History, Web and App Activity, and through device-level Location Services,” a Google spokesperson said in a statement to the AP. “We provide clear descriptions of these tools, and robust controls so people can turn them on or off, and delete their histories at any time.”

Yes Lifecyle Marketing Hires Tim Smith

Yes Lifecycle Marketing, a multichannel marketing and analytics solutions provider, has hired Tim Smith as general manager for Digital Services. Smith joins Yes Lifecycle Marketing after a stint at mobile attribution and marketing analytics company AppsFlyer, where he was the managing director for the US. He's also held senior executive positions at Rocket Fuel, Inc., Lemonade and Modem Media, which was acquired by Digitas. As the GM of Digital Services at Yes Lifecycle Marketing, Smith will be charged with expanding the company's digital offering across all marketing and advertising channels.

Nintex Hires Former DocuSign CMO

Workplace automation provider Nintex has hired Dustin Grosse as chief marketing and strategy officer. Grosse brings technology management, strategy and marketing experience from previous leadership roles with Microsoft, DocuSign, McKinsey & Company, Procter & Gamble and other companies.

Grosse most recently served as the CEO of ClearSlide, a sales engagement platform acquired last year by Corel Corporation. Prior to that, Grosse spent four years as the CMO of DocuSign. In his seven years with Microsoft, he was general manager helping lead its sales, marketing and services field readiness and unified communications business. Earlier in his career, he led marketing for other technology service providers including Covad Communications, OnFiber and Voxeo. Grosse also worked for McKinsey & Company helping to advise client companies on their go-to-market strategies after working in brand management with Procter & Gamble.

BloomReach Expands Exec Team with CMO, CFO

BloomReach, provider of a digital experience platform, has expanded its executive team with David Hurwitz as chief marketing officer and Dave Pomeroy as chief financial officer. Hurwitz will lead BloomReach's marketing and sales development initiatives, and Pomeroy will be scaling the company’s business operations, including finance, legal, people operations and facilities.

Pomeroy comes to BloomReach from BDNA, following its acquisition by Flexera. He also held CFO roles at Symphony Communications and Rhythm NewMedia. In addition, he has held finance leadership positions at Apple, Yahoo! and Microsoft. He began his finance career as an audit supervisor for Ernst & Young in Palo Alto.

Hurwitz's Silicon Valley career began as a software engineer. Later, he created the concepts of IT Governance solutions as CMO of publicly-traded Niku Software and Lean IT as a marketing executive at CA Technologies. Subsequently, he was SVP of worldwide marketing for Serena Software and CMO for Appvance.ai. Hurwitz holds a BS in Industrial Engineering from the Rochester Institute of Technology.

Clari Names Cornelius Willis as Chief Marketing Officer

Clari, a provider of AI solutions for sales, has announced the appointment of Cornelius Willis as chief marketing officer. Willis’ experience spans 10 years at Microsoft and a decade spent in start-ups as an employee, founder, consultant and angel investor. He has also held leadership positions at BEA, Rackspace and VMware. Most recently, he led product marketing and strategic communications for Google Cloud Platform.

Willis joins Clari on the heels of its series C funding led by Tenaya Capital, with participation from Thomvest Ventures and Blue Cloud Ventures and existing investors Sequoia Capital, Bain Capital Ventures and Northgate Capital.