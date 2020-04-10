HubSpot, a CRM and marketing automation software provider, has launched CMS Hub, a content management system. CMS Hub is composed of two tiers, Enterprise and Professional. CMS Hub joins Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, Service Hub, and the HubSpot CRM in HubSpot's suite for marketing, sales and support software.

HubSpot officials told CMSWire that CMS Hub is a major overhaul of the company’s previous CMS offering. The new Hub — HubSpot's fourth — has two tiers, Professional and Enterprise. Some of the capabilities with CMS Hub Professional includes:

A globally hosted CDN.

24/7 threat monitoring.

Web application firewall built-in.

Drag-and-drop editors, multi-language support and flexible website themes and modules.

A/B testing, SEO recommendations and contact attribution reporting.

Integration with HubSpot's CRM, Conversations tool, Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, and Service Hub.

The Enterprise tier of CMS Hub includes all of those features found in Professional and also allows users to access:

Activity logging, content partitioning and permissioning functionality.

Personalized web app experiences.

Multiple domain capabilities to create microsites for specific campaigns and manage and report on multiple websites within the same CMS portal.

In other customer experience software news ...

PlaceIQ Acquires Freckle

PlaceIQ, a location-based audience and insights provider, has acquired Freckle IoT’s data and foot traffic measurement business and will be integrating it into its core services and solutions. Company officials said PlaceIQ has always believed in location data and how it’s designed to tell the movement story of consumers.

The acquisition helps broaden its ability to support multi-channel brands and agencies. It adds measurement tools in media channels and search and social capabilities for PlaceIQ's marketing solution set. The acquisition also expands PlaceIQ’s footprint into new customer verticals, strengthens work in telco and financial services and puts them in new territories in Canada.

CallRail Offers Free Two Months

CallRail, which provides call and form tracking software, is offering new customers a two-month free trial of CallRail. This represents an extension of its normal trial period and applies to all products. “All of us at CallRail are committed to keeping you connected with your customers and showing you how your marketing channels drive revenue to your business,” CallRail CEO Andy Powell wrote in a blog post this week. “…As we all adapt to this new, albeit temporary reality, I’m hopeful that removing cost from the equation will help you focus on the advertising channels that protect the growth of your company.”

Pegasystems Launches Pega Kickstart Services

Pegasystems has announced the launch of Pega Kickstart – a new family of fixed-price services that help businesses deploy Pega software. It includes Pega tools, best practices and a services team.

The program includes:

Pega Microjourney Kickstart: Pega promises to design and deliver a customer microjourney in as little as five weeks for $100,000. Officials call a microjourney is a new term describing a customer's path to a specific desired outcome.

Pega Email Bot Kickstart: Company officials promise to deploy its intelligent email automation solution in as little as five weeks for $75,000.

Pega Workforce Intelligence Kickstart: The company promises to deliver this employee-management software in as little as seven weeks for $25,000.

Verizon Media Launches Email Capabilities

Verizon Media has launched “View Time Optimization”. Verizon Media officials said the new offering allows marketers to deliver an email across Yahoo Mail and AOL Mail when users are actively engaging with their inbox. It ensures emails appear close to the top of the inbox and is designed to improve sender’s open rates, click-through rates, and overall ROI of email marketing campaigns. Verizon Media is a division of Verizon that owns Yahoo, AOL and HuffPost, etc.

SugarCRM Launches Sugar Integrate

SugarCRM has debuted Sugar Integrate, an offering designed to help companies integrate with more than 200 business applications. Sugar Integrate helps improve the functions of the company’s CX platform, CRM, marketing automation and customer service offerings, according to company officials.

Sugar Integrate gives users a cross-application view of the customer, supporting automated business processes and business systems such as ERP, sales automation, marketing automation, e-commerce, help desk and others. Users can also automatically migrate legacy CRM data.

Marketing AI Institute Creates AI Academy

The Marketing Artificial Intelligence Institute has created an AI Academy for Marketers, an online education platform. The Academy will feature more than 25 short courses (30 to 60 minutes each) at launch, along with five certification courses (three to five hours each).

The content is structured by marketing categories. Officials said they plan to offer recommended learning paths, as well, for specific industries and job roles. It is designed for marketers that are manager-level and, and largely caters to non-technical audiences. Company officials said registrants don’t need backgrounds in analytics, data science or programming.