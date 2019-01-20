Did you know that by 2020, videos will likely make up 80 percent of internet traffic? No matter what format your content takes, it will need to remain compelling, candid and consistent. Read more about how content will evolve in the near future and more in our top articles of the week, below.
Quick, give me the headlines:
- The 3 Magic C's of Online Customer Experience
By Sanjay Sarathy | Jan 14, 2019
When it comes to CX, you need to be consistent, compelling and candid.
- Omnichannel Customer Experience: How Much Is too Much?
By Kaya Ismail | Jan 16, 2019
Focus on every device and platform or just a few?
- 6 Security Issues That Will Dominate IoT in 2019
By David Roe | Jan 14, 2019
Attacks and security threats will grow more serious.
- Why the Enterprise Workplace Should be Ready for More Remote Workers in 2019
By David Roe | Jan 16, 2019
Flexibility is important to your employees and with solutions like 4k videoconferencing, remote work is attainable and scalable.
- Avoid These 3 Common Causes of Digital Workplace Failure
By Kaumil Dalal | Jan 14, 2019
If you’re implementing technology without thinking of how it will affect your employees, you’re doing it wrong.
- 6 Employee Retention Strategies for Your Organization to Consider
By Dom Nicastro | Jan 15, 2019
Better vacation policies should be on your horizon.
- How Blockchain and AI Will Push IoT Expansion
By David Roe | Jan 17, 2019
“Over the past few months we have seen enterprises adapting blockchain to many different situations to protect or collaborate on data, one of the more unexpected use cases — until now at least — is blockchain working with IoT.”
- Google Ups Its Ecommerce Presence With Shopping Actions
By Olivier Schott | Jan 15, 2019
In March 2018, Google introduced “Google Shopping Actions,” an update to its earlier forays into ecommerce that presents new opportunities and competitive challenges for brands.
- How WordPress Can Help You Survive 2019 Without a Headless CMS
By Kaya Ismail | Jan 14, 2019
Let’s get technical, technical!
- What to Look for in a Modern Intranet
By Sergey Golubenko | Jan 16, 2019
Intranets still have a valuable role in the workplace — provided they meet core needs.
