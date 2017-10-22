From the looks of it, last week was (unofficially) national conference week, with companies gathering their customer and partner bases in Boston, Las Vegas and Barcelona, Spain. If you didn't have your frequent flyer miles handy, never fear: we've got you covered below.
Quick, Give Me the Headlines:
- About DAM time! Acquia announced its “most aggressive product launch” at the 700-attendee Acquia Engage customer conference. The digital experience platform provider now offers DAM, marketing automation and headless CMS growth
- Sitecore’s four-day Symposium was also last week. Noteworthy takeaways? xConnect (an underlying data platform that pulls from multiple sources to XTB), Cortex (cognitive computing technology that’s weaved through entire Sitecore technology) and more
- Here’s your plain-and-simple language guideline to make sure your website complies with the upcoming General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR)
- At your service. Six customer experience practitioners discuss championing digital customer experiences and why some business efforts are still lagging
- Get your tissues out and be ready to feel inspired. This interview with founder of Prismic.io, Sadek Dobri, speaks of how he found inspiration in a Sinclair computer back in the '80s
- SAP Hybris LIVE took place last week as well. Think: Facial recognition for SAP Hybris Marketing Cloud, IoT trigger campaigns, SAP Hybris customer attribution, Marketing Executive Boardroom and AI experimentation
- ”Machine learning can produce a more accurate and efficient taxonomy, product data presentation and product relationships for a buyer to choose from when shopping online”
- Are you worried about the “lone wolves” in your digital workplace? Here are some helpful tips
