Feature
Personalization has been an ongoing goal in marketing, and AI has made that even easier to do. How has AI changed this and other marketing strategies? Some of these highlights are below; more of our most recent articles can be found here.
AI’s Continued Growth in Personalization Strategies
Let's take a glance through the highlights from CMSWire's past week:
- The Heart of Composable Architecture David San Filippo | June 30. What exactly is composable architecture? Briefly, it is an adaptable system design that allows organizations to design unique systems based on their specific needs.
- Transforming Customer Interactions With AI-Augmented CX Jennifer Torres | June 30. Here, you can find part 2 in a four-part series. Read Jennifer’s article for more thoughts on the talents of humans vs. generative AI.
- How AI and Data Analytics Drive Personalization Strategies Scott Clark | June 29. AI and data analytics are revolutionizing personalization strategies by using various types of data to drive insights. This allows for hyper-personalized experiences and better customer loyalty. However, brands must navigate challenges such as privacy concerns, biases in algorithms and the risk of over-personalization.
- How Is AI Changing Digital Transformation? Scott Clark | June 27. AI is revolutionizing digital transformation through innovation, increased efficiency, and overall growth. These AI additions allow businesses to optimize operations, enhance CX, and other tasks all incredibly efficiently. With a rapidly growing global AI market, businesses across industries are leveraging AI to stay competitive and transform their operations.
- Frame AI Debuts AI-Enhanced Features for CX Intelligence Platform Jennifer Torres | June 27. Frame AI, an AI-powered CX intelligence platform, has unveiled a variety of new product enhancements exclusively for CMSWire.
- Use Google Analytics Business Objectives Collections to Tailor Metrics for Your Marketing Teams. Pierre DeBois | June 26. Pierre continues his ongoing coverage of Google Analytics and how it can benefit marketing teams. And here is another piece on Google Analytics cited in our video.
Connect With Our Editorial Team
Got a news tip? Send it to [email protected].
Learning Opportunities
Webinar
Jul
20
Introducing Partner Data in Adobe Real-Time CDP, Featuring Experian
Join our webinar to discover how Adobe Real-Time CDP helps acquire new customers and enrich existing profiles with partner data
Conference
Dec
3
THRIVE Leadership Summit
Where CX and EX Leaders Unite
Conference
May
29
CMSWire CONNECT Customer Experience Conference - Austin 2024
Don't miss the top customer experience and digital experience conference of the year — live in Austin, Texas May 29-31.
Conference
May
29
Reworked CONNECT Employee Experience & Digital Workplace Conference Austin 2024
North America's best employee experience and digital workplace conference of the year — live in Austin May 29-31, 2024.
Webinar
On demand
AI for Marketers: Optimize Personalization Across the Funnel
Understand the benefits of utilizing AI across your entire marketing stack
Webinar
On demand
Top 10 Ways to Step Up Your Digital Experience
Be equipped with top digital trends
Webinar
Jul
20
Introducing Partner Data in Adobe Real-Time CDP, Featuring Experian
Join our webinar to discover how Adobe Real-Time CDP helps acquire new customers and enrich existing profiles with partner data
Conference
May
29
CMSWire CONNECT Customer Experience Conference - Austin 2024
Don't miss the top customer experience and digital experience conference of the year — live in Austin, Texas May 29-31.
Want to become a CMSWire Contributor? Check out the guidelines for applications.
Got a press release? Got a press release in the customer experience or marketing arena you think deserves a spot on our Wire site? Send it to us at [email protected].