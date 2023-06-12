Now we’re solidly into the month of June. Time in 2023 is flying by. This past week, we’ve discussed everything from chatbot differences to prompt engineering guides. Some of the highlights are below; more of our most recent articles can be found here.

Generative AI Tools — Comparisons & Impacts

Let's take a glance through the highlights from CMSWire's past week:

Connect With Our Editorial Team

Got a news tip? Send it to [email protected].

Learning Opportunities

Webinar
Discover the challenges that contact centers, AX, and CX face and how CAI-assisted applications can help solve them
Jun
13
The Future of Contact Centers with AI at the Helm
Learn how to balance human intuition and interaction with the potential uses of AI to create delightful and lasting CX
Webinar
Learn How to Deliver Dynamic Video Experiences at Scale
Jun
13
Learn How to Deliver Dynamic Video Experiences at Scale
Learn how to convert existing assets into video experiences in near real-time.
Webinar
What data should be collected to achieve meaningful engagement
Jun
20
3 Steps to Unlock Your Customer Data and Drive Revenue
Discover how Twilio Segment’s #1 Customer Data Platform helps implement data-driven strategies.
Webinar
it’s ultimately the digital experiences you create that will drive the clicks and conversions that you want
Jun
21
Retail Reinvented: A Masterclass in Creating Digital Experiences That Click
Hear how online retailers architect their digital experience infrastructure for peak traffic and demand
Webinar
Discover the vital role of continuous feedback in personalization success
Jun
21
The Feedback Loop: Accelerating Personalization for Exemplary Customer Experiences
Are you ready to harness the power of feedback in your personalization strategy?
Webinar
Creating a one-on-one conversation with your customers
Jun
22
How to Succeed in Today's Engagement Economy
Doing true personalization at scale with marketing automation
Webinar
Discover the challenges that contact centers, AX, and CX face and how CAI-assisted applications can help solve them
Jun
13
The Future of Contact Centers with AI at the Helm
Learn how to balance human intuition and interaction with the potential uses of AI to create delightful and lasting CX
Webinar
Learn How to Deliver Dynamic Video Experiences at Scale
Jun
13
Learn How to Deliver Dynamic Video Experiences at Scale
Learn how to convert existing assets into video experiences in near real-time.
Webinar
Discover the challenges that contact centers, AX, and CX face and how CAI-assisted applications can help solve them
Jun
13
The Future of Contact Centers with AI at the Helm
Learn how to balance human intuition and interaction with the potential uses of AI to create delightful and lasting CX
Webinar
Learn How to Deliver Dynamic Video Experiences at Scale
Jun
13
Learn How to Deliver Dynamic Video Experiences at Scale
Learn how to convert existing assets into video experiences in near real-time.
Webinar
What data should be collected to achieve meaningful engagement
Jun
20
3 Steps to Unlock Your Customer Data and Drive Revenue
Discover how Twilio Segment’s #1 Customer Data Platform helps implement data-driven strategies.
Webinar
Discover the challenges that contact centers, AX, and CX face and how CAI-assisted applications can help solve them
Jun
13
The Future of Contact Centers with AI at the Helm
Learn how to balance human intuition and interaction with the potential uses of AI to create delightful and lasting CX

Want to become a CMSWire Contributor? Check out the guidelines for applications.

Got a press release? Got a press release in the customer experience or marketing arena you think deserves a spot on our Wire site? Send it to us at [email protected].