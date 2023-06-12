Feature
Now we’re solidly into the month of June. Time in 2023 is flying by. This past week, we’ve discussed everything from chatbot differences to prompt engineering guides. Some of the highlights are below; more of our most recent articles can be found here.
Generative AI Tools — Comparisons & Impacts
Let's take a glance through the highlights from CMSWire's past week:
- Midjourney vs. DALL-E 2 vs. Stable Diffusion. Which AI Image Generator Is Best for Marketers? Michelle Hawley | June 7. Uncover the best AI image generator options and their unique features in our comprehensive guide. Here, we explore what marketers need to know about three of the most popular image generators available.
- Real Marketing and Customer Experience Questions — and ChatGPT's Answers Raleigh Butler | June 8. We put ChatGPT-3.5 and ChatGPT-4 to the test in customer experience and marketing scenarios. This article is part one in a four-part series on current chatbots, their capabilities, and how they respond to CX- and marketing-related questions.
- Top 5 Free Prompt Engineering Courses Scott Clark | June 6. Comprehensive courses are available for those seeking a more in-depth understanding of what some are describing as both a science and an art form. This article will tell you about the top five free courses in prompt engineering.
- How Contextual Targeting Delivers Personalization Without Cookies David Weldon | June 6. One of the most effective ways for marketers to engage customers is to share or promise “experiences” with them, not just products. One of the best ways to do that is with contextual targeting.
- Uniform Releases Composable CMS Evaluation Guide Raleigh Butler | June 5. Mark Demeny, head of product strategy at Uniform.dev, discusses Uniform’s June 5 release of its new Composable CMS Evaluation Guide. He shares insight on composable architectures, common success patterns and more.
- Artificial Intelligence Replaces Nearly 4,000 US Jobs in May Dom Nicastro | June 5. A report found 3,900 job cuts cited artificial intelligence as the reason. What's the impact on marketers and customer experience professionals? Here, we explore the data surrounding these job cuts.
Learning Opportunities
Webinar
Jun
13
The Future of Contact Centers with AI at the Helm
Learn how to balance human intuition and interaction with the potential uses of AI to create delightful and lasting CX
Webinar
Jun
13
Learn How to Deliver Dynamic Video Experiences at Scale
Learn how to convert existing assets into video experiences in near real-time.
Webinar
Jun
20
3 Steps to Unlock Your Customer Data and Drive Revenue
Discover how Twilio Segment’s #1 Customer Data Platform helps implement data-driven strategies.
Webinar
Jun
21
Retail Reinvented: A Masterclass in Creating Digital Experiences That Click
Hear how online retailers architect their digital experience infrastructure for peak traffic and demand
Webinar
Jun
21
The Feedback Loop: Accelerating Personalization for Exemplary Customer Experiences
Are you ready to harness the power of feedback in your personalization strategy?
Webinar
Jun
22
How to Succeed in Today's Engagement Economy
Doing true personalization at scale with marketing automation
