CX continues to adapt to AI's rise in popularity. 

This adaptation was an important focus this week with the 2023 Adobe Summit. We also discussed the growth of existing AI in ChatGPT as well as how to effectively analyze CX metrics. 

Adapting Customer Experience to AI Advancements

Let's take a glance through the highlights from CMSWire's past week:

CMSWire Connect: May 10-12, Austin, Texas

You did know we're bound for the Lone Star State, right? CMSWire is holding its first in-person conference since November 2019 when it brings CMSWire Connect to Austin, Texas May 10-12. 

Here's our Session of the Week:

[Master Class] From Theory to Practice: A Hands-On Masterclass on Employee Engagement Strategies and Implementation

In this masterclass, Tom DeWitt, Ph.D., director of customer experience management at Michigan State University will present a comprehensive employee engagement approach incorporating a 15-measurement scoring system. Through practical implementations and strategies, Dr. DeWitt will guide leaders on how to structure their internal systems and communicate for optimal employee engagement. The session will be hands-on, with real-time examples and best practices from years of research.

Learning Opportunities

Webinar
The CX Commute vs. the CX Joy Ride
Mar
29
The CX Commute vs. the CX Joy Ride
Is your CX traffic holding up your customer's journey?
Webinar
Colourful Minimal Brainstorm Roadmap Mind Map
Mar
29
Is Your Microsoft 365 Data Recoverable? How to Survive the IT Hotseat When Data is Lost
See why MIcrosoft recommends third party backup
Webinar
The State of Outbound Communications
Mar
30
An Optimized Customer Contact Strategy Combines Transparency and Intelligence: The State of Outbound Communications
Learn from the Neustar-commissioned Forrester Consulting study on challenges and solutions for contact centers
Webinar
Adopt a Modern Digital-First Marketing Strategy
Apr
5
Adopt a Modern Digital-First Marketing Strategy
Learn how to use a composable DXP to your advantage
Webinar
Accelerating Content Velocity Across the Digital Supply Chain
Apr
13
Accelerating Content Velocity Across the Digital Supply Chain
Learn to integrate DAM with upstream tools to improve workflow efficiency.
Webinar
Composable Commerce: The Future of Retail
Apr
13
Composable Commerce The Future of Retail
The Adobe Commerce approach to composable and why it's best in class
Connect With Our Editorial Team

Speaking of connections, there are a few ways we encourage you to connect with our Editorial team:

Got a news tip? Send it [email protected].

Want to become a CMSWire Contributor? Check out the guidelines for applications.

Got a press release? Got a press release in the customer experience or marketing arena you think deserves a spot on our Wire site? Send it to us at [email protected].