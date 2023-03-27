CX continues to adapt to AI's rise in popularity.
This adaptation was an important focus this week with the 2023 Adobe Summit. We also discussed the growth of existing AI in ChatGPT as well as how to effectively analyze CX metrics.
Adapting Customer Experience to AI Advancements
Let's take a glance through the highlights from CMSWire's past week:
- Support Customer-Centric Culture With Active Employee Listening Leah Leachman | March 24. This article discusses various studies on employee workplace experiences. In short, happier employees lead to happier customers.
- OpenAI Incorporates Web Search Into ChatGPT With Web Browser Plugin Dom Nicastro | March 24. OpenAI announced March 23 experimental plugins for ChatGPT that allow it to browse the web. This will allow ChatGPT to access current information and provide links to relevant information.
- 3 Ways CX Leaders Empower Their Customer Success Teams Danny Cruz | March 23. How do CX leaders empower their customer success teams? Three main ways are:
- Allow the teams greater insight into product roadmaps
- Operate in sprints, such as two-week sprint cycles
- Create a healthy company culture that values trust and safety
- Conquering Customer Experience Nightmares Dom Nicastro | March 23. Here, CMSWire’s Dom Nicastro interviews CMSWire Contributor Janelle Estes fof the company UserTesting. The article (consisting of both interview quotes and follow-up thoughts) dives into oft-overlooked aspects of CX.
- Making Digital Customer Experience Rounds at Adobe Summit 2023 Jennifer Torres | March 22. Here, you can find quotes from various attendees of the 2023 Adobe Summit. The Summit hosted over 10,000 people, each interested in CX and DX.
- Top Customer Experience Metrics That Impact Internal Operations Beth Laking | March 20. What CX metrics have the most impact? Your company must take note of these throughout the year, making changes as needed. And don’t forget the impact of the company’s internal workings.
CMSWire Connect: May 10-12, Austin, Texas
You did know we're bound for the Lone Star State, right? CMSWire is holding its first in-person conference since November 2019 when it brings CMSWire Connect to Austin, Texas May 10-12.
Here's our Session of the Week:
[Master Class] From Theory to Practice: A Hands-On Masterclass on Employee Engagement Strategies and Implementation
In this masterclass, Tom DeWitt, Ph.D., director of customer experience management at Michigan State University will present a comprehensive employee engagement approach incorporating a 15-measurement scoring system. Through practical implementations and strategies, Dr. DeWitt will guide leaders on how to structure their internal systems and communicate for optimal employee engagement. The session will be hands-on, with real-time examples and best practices from years of research.
