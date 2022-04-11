What did you miss last week on CMSWire? We talked about suffering from account blindness in B2B marketing and how ratings and reviews are helping businesses. We dove in further to learn more about how two entrepreneurs view the business side of Web3.
Quick, Give Me the Headlines:
- Are You Suffering from Account Blindness in B2B Marketing? Jon Miller | April 4. Buyers absolutely hate that organizations continue to spam them with irrelevant content, ads and other communications that miss the mark.
- Why Markets Is the New 'M' in CMO Lynne Capozzi | April 5. Hey, marketing leaders. It's time to adapt to an evolving world.
- How 2 Entrepreneurs View Potential Business Impact of Web3 Jennifer Torres | April 5. Eric Bandholz relished the nostalgia. When he created Beardbrand in 2012, the internet was a joyful, exciting and inventive world. Web2 felt like a good place for a new firm to establish itself.
- Ratings and Reviews Help Customers Make Smart Buying Decisions Shep Hyken | April 6. Ratings and reviews are becoming an essential aspect of buying.
- Good Customer Service: Why It's Important and How to Achieve It Tom Regan | April 7. It's a situation that happens all too often. What do you need to know about a product or service that you want to buy? To avoid being on hold, you call the company's helpline. In fact, when you finally get through to a representative, they're not very helpful or even rude.
- Can You Keep Your Marketers From Packing Their Bags for Another Job? Dom Nicastro | April 7. Many marketers don't want to work for certain businesses. We need to figure out what to do with these new findings regarding marketing jobs.
