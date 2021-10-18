DaaS (Desktop-as-a-Service) is on the rise, but how will it help companies be more efficient? How can marketers use Facebook’s outage as a learning lesson? Will Google Analytics help with campaign management? Meanwhile, we are beginning to understand how intranets are now used to connect companies versus their old use cases.
- 4 Lessons for Marketers From Facebook's Outage Dom Nicastro | Oct. 11. Technology is great until it doesn’t work anymore. Facebook faced configuration changes that caused a world-wide outage and provided many lessons to marketers.
- Intranets Are Back, But Not How They Used to Be Dux Raymond Sy | Oct. 14. Intranets sound very archaic but they are being using in apps used by employees and employers every day, such as Slack. And they are very important to companies and organizations.
- 4 Digital Workplace Conferences to Attend in Fall 2021 Gabrielle Rodgers | Oct. 14. Fall is here and that means pumpkin spice, sweaters and the best digital workplace conferences that are here to give insight about finishing 2021 strong and starting off 2022 with a bang. This includes our own Digital Workplace Experience that took place last week, now available on-demand.
- What is DaaS (Desktop-as-a-Service)? Kaya Ismail | Oct. 14. DaaS is a new and innovative form of virtual computing service which provides remote workers with cloud workspaces.
- Why Facebook Discontinued Facebook Analytics Pierre DeBois | Oct.14. Marketers have been using Facebook Analytics since 2018. Three years later, Facebook has officially ended the tool.
- Are You Thriving or Barely Surviving in Microsoft Teams? Andrew Pope | Oct. 13. Collaboration has been accelerating during the pandemic. Statistics show that large organizations using Microsoft Teams are saving at least four hours a week. But are you thriving or surviving with the app?
- What's Inside the Latest Google Analytics 360 Updates Pierre DeBois | Oct. 12. New updates to Google Analytics 360 make project management more user-friendly. Other updates will allow reporting to be easier.
- People's Perception of Waste Has Changed Gerry McGovern | Oct. 11. Waste has always been looked at as unappealing, but the majority of people fail to realize that digital waste is unattractive; not to mention its impact on the environment.
- How Do We Network in the Era of Remote Work? Anita Brearton | Oct.11. Communication is key but networking is, too. Rethinking the way we network will invite new connections.
- October 25-27 — Gartner Supply Chain Symposium/Xpo
- October 28-29 — [CMSWire Conference] DX Summit: Fall 2021