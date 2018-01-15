This year, I’ve resolved to put the customer first. Also, strategize for a new year of successfully managing new technologies. If you agree with either (or both) of these, last week’s articles are for you.
In case you missed it, new marketing automation trends are spiking and despite what you’ve heard to the contrary, artificial intelligence (AI) could provide more jobs to the properly trained.
Quick, Give Me the Headlines:
- “Microservice architecture is an approach to developing a single application as a suite of small services, rather than as one large product ....” Read on to find out if this architecture can help your application development.
- Four marketing automation trends to watch for in 2018: automated social media outreach, integrated behavior-based email workflows, predictive lead scoring and personalized content recommendations. Learn more about these “wow” experiences here.
- ”In spite of reports to the contrary, a number of analysts believe AI will open up new job opportunities for those who get the proper training.”
- I’ve said it before and I'll say it again: email is king (of enterprise collaboration tools).
- You may not want to hear this, but your sticky note addiction can be easily replaced by the SharePoint Tasks List feature.
- Google has been investing a lot of time and energy in the AI cloud. Amazon and Microsoft have been taking note. Now they’ve teamed up for Gluon Open Source Framework for AI in the cloud.
- Hey Marketers! Four job roles are emerging in marketing and digital experience: Chief Experience Officer, Digital Brand Manager, Digital Strategist-Next Gen Platforms (IoT, blockchain, bots), and Machine Learning Engineer.
- Shaking it up in DX in 2018, here are five trends you should check out before it’s too late.
- ”Fine” is a scary word when you’re in any type of relationship, especially when dealing customer experience. Make sure you provide a stand out experience to avoid “it’s fine.”
- While customer experience is a topic of discussion, don’t let your organization strategy ruin a good thing.
Featured Events
- Jan. 18 — [CMSWire Webinar] State of the Intranet 2018
- On-Demand — [CMSWire Webinar] 6 Ways to Turn Data Into Actionable Strategy
- On-Demand — [CMSWire Webinar] Getting Started with Machine Learning
- On-Demand — [CMSWire Webinar] Time to Plan Your Digital Strategy for 2018
- On-Demand — [CMSWire Webinar] ECM in 2018 – the Path Forward
Featured Resources
- Graduating from Dropbox to a Branded Image Library
- Selecting the Right CMS Platform: The Definitive Guide
- 2017 Forrester Vendor Landscape: Marketing Resource Management
- Avoid the Digital Asset Management Value Trap
- Harness Digital Insights to Grow Your Entire Enterprise
Peace and love, my friends. Tweet me your thoughts on this week’s ICYMI. I’ll meet you here same time next week? Great, see you then.