Pundits have been saying for years now that customer experience will be the basis on which most companies compete. And from the look of financial services, the pundits were speaking the truth. Our top article this week looks at how firms in the financial industry are competing for customers when it's hard to differentiate on any other basis. Read more about this and more in our top articles, resources and events of the week below.
Quick, give me the headlines:
- How Financial Services Compete on Customer Experience
By Phil Britt | Jan 7, 2019
With price differentials practically non-existent, financial firms are trying to win customers over on the basis of experience.
- 7 Key Principles for a Successful DevOps Culture
By Kaya Ismail | Jan 9, 2019
“The primary objectives of the DevOps methodology are to speed up the time to market, apply incremental improvements in response to the changing environment, and create a more streamlined development process.”
- 8 Ways to Support a Customer-Obsessed Culture
By Dom Nicastro | Jan 10, 2019
#3: Know why your customers left
- What is JAMstack?
By Kaya Ismail | Jan 8, 2019
What exactly is this major trend in the field of web development?
- IoT Trends 2019: Where We're At and Where We're Heading
By David Roe | Jan 10, 2019
Moving beyond an inflated buzzword.
- Will LinkedIn Ads Take 2019 By Storm?
By Kaya Ismail | Jan 7, 2019
Evaluating the pros and cons of advertising with the platform.
- How Can Community Managers Add Value to a Digital Transformation?
By Erika Morphy | Jan 7, 2019
I’ll give you a hint: they can make or break it.
- Blockchain's Role in the Enterprise in 2019
By David Roe | Jan 7, 2019
Blockchain in the mainstream, mainstream.
- Digital Proficiency: Literacy, Fluency and Mastery
By Brad Grissom | Jan 9, 2019
Study, people!
- How to Deliver Credible Marketing Pipeline Forecasts
By Christine Crandell | Jan 9, 2019
Get your goggles on, we’re making marketing a science project.
Featured Events
- January 13 — NRF New York City 2019
- January 15 — Customer Contact Week Nashville 2019
- January 16 — [CMSWire Webinar] How IT Leaders and Teams Can Win Big in 2019
- January 26 — OPEX Week: Business Transformation World Summit Orlando 2019
- June 19 — Digital Workplace Experience Chicago 2019