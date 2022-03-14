What did you miss last week on CMSWire? Check out these highlights if you didn't get a chance to read everything.

We talked about what POAPs are and why your brand should know more about them, as well as what Clubhouse can do for your social media strategy and why culture is so important for customer experience.

Quick, Give Me the Headlines:

6 Ways to Review and Improve Your Automated Marketing Emails Chad S. White | March 8. “Set it and forget it” has been a catastrophic tagline for automated emails. Because while it encouraged marketers to design triggered programs, it established unrealistic expectations for their efficacy.

What Brands Need to Know About POAPs Scott Clark | March 9. POAP stands for Proof of Attendance Protocol. It is a type of Non-Fungible Token (NFT) "badge" that is given out to show that someone went to an event, both online and in the real world.

The Secret to Creating a Customer-Focused Culture. Shep Hyken | March 11. To Shep Hyken, culture is the foundation of a customer-focused organization, and it’s how he starts many of his customer service workshops.

What to Expect at Adobe Summit Digital Experience Conference 2022 Dom Nicastro | March 10. Adobe kicks off its Adobe Summit digital experience conference this week virtually.

