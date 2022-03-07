What did you miss on CMSWire this past week? Hopefully not everything. But if you did, here are some highlights, including a peek into Sitecore's commerce trajectory and digging deep into customer data at the most granular levels.
Quick, Give Me the Headlines:
- What Your Digital Workplace Needs in 2022: A Little Imagination Jed Cawthorne | Feb. 28. It's all about creativity in 2022. There are so many wonderful alternatives for technology, whether your firm operates on Google, Microsoft, Slack and Notion, or even an in-house intranet developed with open-source technologies.
- Meta Provides Details on Its Metaverse Plans, SAP and Asana Debut Automation Features & More News Siobhan Fagan | Feb. 28. Mark Zuckerberg has been open about his plans for Meta since rebranding Facebook and taking it into the metaverse.
- Do You Really Know Who Your Customers Are? Monica Mullen | March 1. Poor personalization will result in a 60% drop in sales, according to Smart Insights. Personalization is a hard business that is only growing trickier.
- Inside Sitecore's Composable Commerce Experience Gambit Dustin Collis | March 1. MACH and composable, and the technology behind them, have changed the way the digital economy views "best-of-breed." How does Sitecore's commerce vision come into play?
- Why Saving Time on Intranets Remains a Bad Metric James Robertson | March 3. Teams should focus on demonstrating improvements to end-to-end tasks, and on delivering direct solutions to business needs.
- 2022 Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Reality Check Rich Hein | March 3. Will the euphoria about blockchain and cryptocurrencies last forever, like the buzz over VR and chatbots, or will these technical solutions soon be disillusioned?
