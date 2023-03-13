Microsoft. HubSpot. The Federal Trade Commission. What do they have in common? They've been talking a lot about artificial intelligence.

The former two came up with product innovations in the generative AI space. And the latter rolled out a little bit of a buzzkill if you're a marketer excited about AI. The government regulator issued a stern warning against making false claims regarding the game-changing tech.

It was just part of our week on CMSWire last week.

Microsoft, HubSpot Get Into AI Party

Let's take a peek at some of our stories for the week that was:

CMSWire Connect: May 10-12, Austin, Texas

You did know we're bound for the Lone Star State, right? CMSWire is holding its first in-person conference since November 2019 when it brings CMSWire Connect to Austin, Texas May 10-12.

Here's our Session of the Week:

Tony Byrne, founder of Real Story Group, will match your unique needs with the right technology marketplaces and vendors, ranging from CMS and DAM to email marketing and more. Tony will teach you how to replace outdated, waterfall methods with a modern approach to technology selection.

Connect With Our Editorial Team

Speaking of connections, there are a few ways we encourage you to connect with our Editorial team:

Got a news tip? Send it [email protected].

Want to become a CMSWire Contributor? Check out the guidelines for applications.

Got a press release? Got a press release in the customer experience or marketing arena you think deserves a spot on our Wire site? Send it to us at [email protected].