Microsoft. HubSpot. The Federal Trade Commission. What do they have in common? They've been talking a lot about artificial intelligence.
The former two came up with product innovations in the generative AI space. And the latter rolled out a little bit of a buzzkill if you're a marketer excited about AI. The government regulator issued a stern warning against making false claims regarding the game-changing tech.
It was just part of our week on CMSWire last week.
Microsoft, HubSpot Get Into AI Party
Let's take a peek at some of our stories for the week that was:
- Microsoft Dynamics 365 Copilot Brings Generative AI to Customer Service, Marketing Dom Nicastro | March 6. Microsoft launched Microsoft Dynamics 365 Copilot, providing AI-powered customer relationship-related business functions.
- FTC Issues Stern Guidance to Marketers on AI Messaging Raleigh Butler | March 6. The FTC warned advertisers against false and misleading AI-related promises.
- HubSpot Debuts AI Tools Fueled by OpenAI's ChatGPT Jennifer Torres | March 7. HubSpot released two AI tools (ChatSpot.ai and Content Assistant) powered by ChatGPT. Content Assistant is aimed at facilitating marketing and sales; ChatSpot.ai combines ChatGPT knowledge with HubSpot CRM, DALL•E 2, and other programs.
- Clean up Your Data Mess: Be Careful What You Feed AI Gerry McGovern | March 7. AI knowledge is based on human knowledge and includes assumptions and biases of the creators. Having blind faith in AI comes with dangers.
- How Will Generative AI Change Search? Rich Hein | March 8. Generative AI is advanced, but not all-powerful. While it will replace some jobs, it will likely serve as a supplement to human creations, like search. As things stand, AI’s creations are based on existing material.
- ChatGPT and Generative AI Not Replacing Copywriters ... Yet Allen Bernard | March 9. AI’s abilities will only grow. Currently, generative AI can serve as an incredible supplement and aid to copywriters. There is fear among copywriters that jobs (especially entry-level jobs) will be replaced. However, it is more likely that these jobs will change as AI is integrated.
- Monolithic to Modular: How Composable DX is Transforming Digital Experience Creation Dietmar Rietsch | March 9. Composable DX refers to flexibility in delivering digital experiences. It prioritizes adaptability and communication, as well as empathy toward customers. Organizations that adapt to this approach could gain early success in the digital realm.
CMSWire Connect: May 10-12, Austin, Texas
You did know we're bound for the Lone Star State, right? CMSWire is holding its first in-person conference since November 2019 when it brings CMSWire Connect to Austin, Texas May 10-12.
Here's our Session of the Week:
Master Class: The Right Way to Buy Digital Technology for an Omnichannel Future
Tony Byrne, founder of Real Story Group, will match your unique needs with the right technology marketplaces and vendors, ranging from CMS and DAM to email marketing and more. Tony will teach you how to replace outdated, waterfall methods with a modern approach to technology selection.
