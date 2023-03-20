Successful use of chatbots, modern data platforms, AI-related ethics. The digital age, especially AI, continues to grow. And we're right on top of the developments and the implications for marketing and customer experience professionals. Last week was no different.

The Continued Rise of AI

Let's take a glance through the highlights of the past week:

CMSWire Connect: May 10-12, Austin, Texas

You did know we're bound for the Lone Star State, right? CMSWire is holding its first in-person conference since November 2019 when it brings CMSWire Connect to Austin, Texas May 10-12. 

Here's our Session of the Week:

Master Class: Optimizing Human Expertise in Customer Service with AI

In this master class session, Catherine Brinkman, VP of client experience, and Merle Heckman, global trainer, each at Dale Carnegie, will explore how artificial intelligence can optimize human expertise in customer service. They will discuss how AI can be leveraged to automate routine tasks, allowing human representatives to focus on tasks that require critical thinking and emotional intelligence.

The session will focus on effectively training employees to work alongside AI tools to improve customer satisfaction scores. The speakers will provide practical advice on how to quickly react to the information handed off by the AI software and ensure that the customer receives a seamless experience. Attendees will leave with a comprehensive understanding of how to optimize human expertise in customer service with the help of AI tools.

Learning Opportunities

Webinar
cw-wb-230321-docebo-cx
Mar
21
Ready to Level Up Your Learning? Discover Your Learning Maturity Score
Learn how to level up your learning program in this free, interactive workshop
Webinar
The CX Commute vs. the CX Joy Ride
Mar
29
The CX Commute vs. the CX Joy Ride
Is your CX traffic holding up your customer's journey?
Webinar
Colourful Minimal Brainstorm Roadmap Mind Map
Mar
29
Is Your Microsoft 365 Data Recoverable? How to Survive the IT Hotseat When Data is Lost
See why MIcrosoft recommends third party backup
Webinar
The State of Outbound Communications
Mar
30
An Optimized Customer Contact Strategy Combines Transparency and Intelligence: The State of Outbound Communications
Learn from the Neustar-commissioned Forrester Consulting study on challenges and solutions for contact centers
Conference
CMSWire CONNECT 2023
May
10
CMSWire CONNECT Customer Experience Conference - Austin 2023
Don't miss the top customer experience and digital experience conference of the year — live in Austin, Texas May 10-12.
Conference
Reworked CONNECT 2023
May
10
Reworked CONNECT Employee Experience & Digital Workplace Conference Austin 2023
North America's best employee experience and digital workplace conference of the year — live in Austin May 10-12, 2023.
Webinar
cw-wb-230321-docebo-cx
Mar
21
Ready to Level Up Your Learning? Discover Your Learning Maturity Score
Learn how to level up your learning program in this free, interactive workshop
Webinar
The CX Commute vs. the CX Joy Ride
Mar
29
The CX Commute vs. the CX Joy Ride
Is your CX traffic holding up your customer's journey?
Webinar
cw-wb-230321-docebo-cx
Mar
21
Ready to Level Up Your Learning? Discover Your Learning Maturity Score
Learn how to level up your learning program in this free, interactive workshop
Webinar
The CX Commute vs. the CX Joy Ride
Mar
29
The CX Commute vs. the CX Joy Ride
Is your CX traffic holding up your customer's journey?
Webinar
Colourful Minimal Brainstorm Roadmap Mind Map
Mar
29
Is Your Microsoft 365 Data Recoverable? How to Survive the IT Hotseat When Data is Lost
See why MIcrosoft recommends third party backup
Webinar
cw-wb-230321-docebo-cx
Mar
21
Ready to Level Up Your Learning? Discover Your Learning Maturity Score
Learn how to level up your learning program in this free, interactive workshop

Connect With Our Editorial Team

Speaking of connections, there are a few ways we encourage you to connect with our Editorial team:

Got a news tip? Send it [email protected].

Want to become a CMSWire Contributor? Check out the guidelines for applications.

Got a press release? Got a press release in the customer experience or marketing arena you think deserves a spot on our Wire site? Send it to us at [email protected].