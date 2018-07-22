PHOTO: YANN GAR

Ready, set, debate: is or isn't Office 365 going to ride to enterprise content management's rescue? Read our top article of the week for one perspective, then follow up with the opposing viewpoint here. Have a rebuttal? Share it in the comments.

Our second most read article from last week provides an overview of all the considerations that go into digital experience platforms. But in the spirit of the week, we can't leave it there: we hear from experts who question if a digital experience platform is even a thing. Read up on these topics and more below so you can sharpen your debate skills.

