Is OpenAI in danger? Is AI development being handled irresponsibly?

This issue is just one topic of last week’s news on CMSWire. Read on for news on the future of TikTok, Adobe innovations and more.

The Rapidity of AI Growth

Let's take a glance through the highlights from CMSWire's past week:

CMSWire Connect: May 10-12, Austin, Texas

You did know we're bound for the Lone Star State, right? CMSWire is holding its first in-person conference since November 2019 when it brings CMSWire Connect to Austin, Texas May 10-12. 

Here's our Session of the Week:

[Master Class] From Data to Delight: The AI-Powered Customer Journey

As customer demands continue to rise, companies are exploring new ways to improve their customer journey. Artificial Intelligence (AI) has emerged as a powerful tool to help companies enhance their customer experience.

In this interactive 90-minute master class, Shawn Goodin, a renowned AI expert, will share his insights and best practices for designing a modern MarTech + CX stack powered by AI. Shawn will explore the role of AI in marketing, technology, data, and analytics and provide real-world examples of how businesses can incorporate AI to transform their customer journey.

Learning Opportunities

Webinar
Adopt a Modern Digital-First Marketing Strategy
Apr
5
Adopt a Modern Digital-First Marketing Strategy
Learn how to use a composable DXP to your advantage
Webinar
Composable Commerce: The Future of Retail
Apr
13
Composable Commerce The Future of Retail
The Adobe Commerce approach to composable and why it's best in class
Webinar
Accelerating Content Velocity Across the Digital Supply Chain
Apr
13
Accelerating Content Velocity Across the Digital Supply Chain
Learn to integrate DAM with upstream tools to improve workflow efficiency.
Webinar
Drive Business Growth Through Customer Service and Support
Apr
18
Drive Business Growth Through Customer Service and Support
Defining the future of technology. What is AI’s role in the future of customer service?
Webinar
Human Intelligence: The Key to Harnessing Generative AI
Apr
25
Human Intelligence: The Key to Harnessing Generative AI
Distinguish Hype From Reality
Webinar
Future-proofing Your Marketing Through Better Customer Understanding
Apr
26
Future-proofing Your Marketing Through Better Customer Understanding
Understanding your customers and how to reach them in real-time across all channels
Webinar
Adopt a Modern Digital-First Marketing Strategy
Apr
5
Adopt a Modern Digital-First Marketing Strategy
Learn how to use a composable DXP to your advantage
Webinar
Composable Commerce: The Future of Retail
Apr
13
Composable Commerce The Future of Retail
The Adobe Commerce approach to composable and why it's best in class
Webinar
Adopt a Modern Digital-First Marketing Strategy
Apr
5
Adopt a Modern Digital-First Marketing Strategy
Learn how to use a composable DXP to your advantage
Webinar
Composable Commerce: The Future of Retail
Apr
13
Composable Commerce The Future of Retail
The Adobe Commerce approach to composable and why it's best in class
Webinar
Accelerating Content Velocity Across the Digital Supply Chain
Apr
13
Accelerating Content Velocity Across the Digital Supply Chain
Learn to integrate DAM with upstream tools to improve workflow efficiency.
Webinar
Adopt a Modern Digital-First Marketing Strategy
Apr
5
Adopt a Modern Digital-First Marketing Strategy
Learn how to use a composable DXP to your advantage

Connect With Our Editorial Team

Speaking of connections, there are a few ways we encourage you to connect with our Editorial team:

Got a news tip? Send it [email protected].

Want to become a CMSWire Contributor? Check out the guidelines for applications.

Got a press release? Got a press release in the customer experience or marketing arena you think deserves a spot on our Wire site? Send it to us at [email protected].