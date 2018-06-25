PHOTO: Topher.

In case you missed it, our own Dom Nicastro attended SAP’s Sapphire Now conference this month and brought back nine takeaways from the conference. Learn more about this in the first article, below. Machine learning was also a topic of interest on our site last week, as several articles regarding the topic were among our highest viewed articles.

Check out all of this and much more with our weekly recap of articles, resources and events for the week.

Quick, Give Me the Headlines:

Featured Events

Top Resources