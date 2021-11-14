How will China’s Personal Information Protection Law affect marketers? What are the latest COVID vaccine mandates in the workplace? What challenges are digital workplace leaders facing? Meanwhile, we are looking further into Facebook’s change into the metaverse and the impact it will have on digital workplace environments.
Quick, Catch Me Up:
- What You Need to Know About China's Personal Information Protection Law Dom Nicastro | Nov. 8. The Personal Information Protection Law of the People's Republic of China (PIPL) was approved earlier this year. Is this Part 2 of the GDPR? Some argue that, in many ways, the two consumer data privacy regulations are comparable.
- How to Reshape Your Marketing for a Time of Constant Change Amy Fletcher | Nov. 8. With so much still in motion, defining marketing strategy, techniques and messaging is difficult. The rules of engagement have and will continue to evolve. Even as future standards emerge, we feel it is beneficial to focus on five areas that impact how successfully we communicate with customers, workers and others.
- Using Social Media as an Entry Point to Marketing Attribution Pierre DeBois | Nov. 8. For years, marketers have struggled to get attribution right. When new audience channels arise, they might provide a beginning point for reevaluating the type of traffic that eventually feeds its customer journey toward sales.
- Who Will Stop Facebook's Metaverse? Liraz Margalit | Nov. 9. Facebook's CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced Facebook’s new venture. The announcement was a crisis management ploy aimed to divert attention away from Facebook's negative issues. The plan now looks bold, yet pretentious, and its objective is undefined.
- Microsoft, Facebook and the Future of the Metaverse(s) David Roe | Nov. 9. The metaverse is a proposed next-generation internet that would facilitate decentralized, permanent online 3-D virtual worlds. Virtual reality headsets, augmented reality glasses, cellphones, PCs and gaming consoles will all be a part of this virtual realm.
- Use CDPs and CRMs Together for Optimal Customer Experience Greg Kihlström | Nov. 9. Since customer experience is so competitive, getting a better knowledge of your target audience is crucial to your success. Organizations may use a variety of methods to better understand their consumers. Customer relationship management (CRM) systems and customer data platforms (CDP) are two of the most significant technologies.
- The Key Challenges Facing Digital Workplace Leaders Dom Nicastro | Nov. 9. Businesses plan to increase investments in connectivity and collaboration to enable their increasingly hybrid workplaces, with cybersecurity and data security remaining top priorities for 67% of companies. Digital workplace leaders share their growing pains within the workplace.
- GDPR Compliance: What Marketers Can Expect in 2022 Dom Nicastro | Nov. 9. The EU's privacy legislation has had a significant influence on marketers across all industries. According to consumer data privacy experts, marketers should expect more enforcement in 2022, as well as improvements to consent first party IDs and hashed IDs. Marketers should also keep an eye on European AI and ePrivacy rules.
- COVID Vax Mandate: Should You 'Stay' or Should You Go? Ben Schwartz | Nov. 9. OSHA's emergency temporary standard (ETS), which was announced on Nov. 4, will mandate businesses with more than 100 employees to assure that their employees get the COVID-19 vaccination or produce a weekly negative test.
