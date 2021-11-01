Can you imagine a cookie-less world? What can brands learn from Amazon’s customer-centricity? What can employers do to encourage an increase in hiring, especially during the holidays? Meanwhile, we are diving into microbrowsers, what they are and how marketers can utilize them.
Quick, Catch Me Up:
- Hiring Pinch, Holiday Grinch: A Prescription for Customer Experience Ramon Icasiano | Oct. 25. The Great Resignation is still in effect. In August, 3% of the workforce quit their jobs, many due to burnout. Now, customer experience leaders are now worried because there is an employee shortage.
- 3 Customer Experience Lessons Brands Can Learn From Amazon Scott Clark | Oct. 26. Amazon aims to be the most customer-centric company on Earth. Here are some lessons you can learn from Amazon’s customer experience.
- Optimize Content Operations With a Modular Content Strategy Anjali Yakkundi | Oct. 26. Even though marketing budgets are dropping, content and creative teams are facing more demand than ever.
- How to Prepare Your Customer Experience Efforts for a Post-Cookie World Greg Kihlström | Oct. 26. Like the saying goes, “Time doesn’t wait for anyone,” and digital marketing doesn’t either, which means keeping up with growing demands and constantly adapting. The pending demise of third-party cookies tracking is changing the way marketers engage with their customers.
- What CX Professionals Can Teach the Federal Government — And Vice Versa Dom Nicastro | Oct. 27. The federal government has updated its customer experience framework. Here are some lessons CX pros can learn from the feds — and vice versa.
- Governing Your Digital Workplace With Some Big Questions Sam Marshall | Oct. 27. Charts, graphs and analytical number graphs give insight into the technical side but doesn’t answer basic questions. Gearing reports around big questions will benefit the digital workplace.
- The Most Important Customer Survey Question Eddie Accomando | Oct. 27. The customer survey question that is the most important isn’t on the page but is interpersonal. Answering this basic question can convey better results in the end.
- How Baseline Security Practices Could Have Prevented Recent Cloud Attacks David Roe | Oct. 28. 2020 saw a massive cyberattack by a Russian company, and now there are many more by the same agency. Could better security practices have helped prevent it?
- What Every Marketer Needs to Know About Microbrowsers Sanjay Sarathy | Oct. 29. Private messaging apps have become popular; so have microbrowsers. How can marketers use this to their advantage?
