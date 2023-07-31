The Gist

Market forecast. AI in omnichannel strategies to contribute to global AI market that will reach $126 billion by 2025.

AI in omnichannel strategies to contribute to global AI market that will reach $126 billion by 2025. CX enhancement. AI enhances customer interactions and omnichannel experiences.

AI enhances customer interactions and omnichannel experiences. Future-proofing. Implementing AI is crucial for staying competitive in a changing marketplace.

It’s no secret that artificial intelligence (AI) has rapidly grown in recent months, infiltrating almost every department and changing the way businesses operate as a whole. As its influence grows, customer experience professionals are paying particular attention to how they can harness AI and its potential to enhance customer interactions.

And omnichannel seamlessness is no exception.

The Continued Rise of AI in Omnichannel Strategies

AI hasn’t slowed down since the overnight sensation of ChatGPT in November of 2022. In fact, the global AI market is now projected to reach $126 billion by 2025. One of the primary developments driving this market expansion is an increasing focus on how AI can elevate customer interactions in a very omnichannel world.

Using AI in Omnichannel Strategies ART STOCK CREATIVE on Adobe Stock Photo

Related Article: AI Customer Experience Ushers in a New Era of Engagement

Harnessing AI to Enhance Omnichannel Experiences

The primary goal of CX teams is to create seamless, personalized and delightful customer interactions across various touchpoints, from apps and websites to physical experiences — and AI technology provides an opportunity for enhancement throughout omnichannel strategies in the following ways:

Predictive analytics: AI algorithms can analyze customer behavior data to predict their preferences and customize personalized recommendations. This not only has the potential to improve time-to-first-response (it’s easier for agents to respond quickly when they already have an idea of what the customer is looking for), but also increases the likelihood of a customer's future engagement with the business.

Real-time decision-making: AI systems can streamline decision-making processes and identify the most appropriate channel to engage with various customer segments, ensuring a tailored and relevant experience across all touchpoints.

Better sentiment analysis: By recognizing and understanding the emotional context of customer interactions across various channels, AI can help customer experience teams better address customer concerns, thereby increasing the overall amount of journey completions.

Related Article: Good Customer Data Fuels AI Revolution in Customer Experience Management

Balancing Data Privacy, Regulatory Compliance and Preserving Human Connection in Omnichannel AI Strategies

Despite its benefits, some challenges may arise when integrating AI in omnichannel strategies:

Ensuring Data Privacy and Compliance With Relevant Industry Regulations

Before even addressing this potential issue, CX teams should have a clear understanding of the data they collect, how it is stored and who has access to it. They should also implement strong security measures to protect against unauthorized access and data breaches. Only once these steps have been completed should they establish clear policies and procedures for data handling, including data retention and destruction within their AI tech.

Of course, there are regulations such as the EU's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) and the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) that dictate how data can be collected, used and shared. Companies must understand the regulations that apply to their industries and take the initiative to make sure their AI systems are in compliance. This may include obtaining user consent before collecting data, providing transparency in data handling practices and implementing controls to protect sensitive information. Failure to comply with these regulations can result in significant fines and damage to a company's reputation.

Addressing the Potential Loss of Human Connection in Customer Interactions

Of course, the solution for this is employing AI in a complementary way that enhances rather than replaces human connection.

One way to achieve this is by using AI to facilitate and augment human conversations, instead of replacing them. An example would be using AI chatbots to provide quick and efficient customer service while freeing up human agents to handle more complex inquiries. Alternatively, if your brand includes a consumer community, AI can help individuals connect with others who share similar interests or goals. The point is, when used in a complementary way, AI has the potential to actually enhance human connection and bring people together.

Want a Competitive Edge in Customer Experience? Try AI in Omnichannel Strategies

At this point, today’s major companies recognize that AI is not just a technological novelty; it's a transformative tool that can streamline operations, drive efficiency, and, most importantly, enhance omnichannel customer experiences. By integrating AI into various strategies for specific outreach platforms, businesses now have the power to deliver more personalized, on-demand solutions that meet the evolving expectations of today's consumers.

Moreover, the potential ROI from implementing AI in omnichannel strategies is substantial. Just ask some of the big-name brands that have embraced AI in CX game plans: Autodesk, Marriott International and Starbucks, just to name a few.

AI also significantly reduces costs by automating routine tasks and freeing up human resources for more strategy-focused roles. All this to say — in an age when customer experience is a key differentiator, AI offers businesses an opportunity to actually foster customer loyalty, and, ultimately, drive growth. A decision to invest in AI is not just about keeping up with technology trends; it's about future-proofing your business in a rapidly changing marketplace.

Learn how you can join our contributor community.