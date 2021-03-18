PHOTO: Marcelo Leal | unsplash

Needing to go to a hospital or clinic shouldn’t cause a massive headache. Unfortunately, current healthcare interactions are still back in the stone age of paperwork and administrative errors that leave customers frustrated. Technology is continually improving the way we live life, helping us gain more time to focus on the things that matter most, but our healthcare is lagging behind. Thankfully, a year after the pandemic hit the US, it seems that some better solutions are starting to emerge.

Why Can’t Healthcare Be More Like Social Media?

Something that always strikes me whenever I go to the doctor's office is how seemingly out of date their systems are. I can accomplish everything else in my digital world on the phone and on the go. Like they say in the tech world — there’s an app for that. So if I can check in and fill out paperwork for everything in my life — from oil changes to groceries — why do I need to get to a doctor’s office early to sit in the waiting room, only to fill out a bunch of paperwork by hand? To make matters worse, a front office worker will then typically take what I just filled out by hand and manually key it into a system.

Since we are all glued to our smartphones, how about making the healthcare experience more like social media? According to a recent study, 98% of patients will read a mobile message vs a terrible 7% that read messages through their healthcare portal. It’s great that healthcare is trying to embrace technology, but obvious systems such as text messaging will surely improve adoption rates through familiarity. Healthcare messaging is ready and available.

All-in-One Solutions for Healthcare Experience: Around the Corner?

Telehealth helped bring us into the digital age, but now that many are getting vaccinated, going back to the doctor’s office will become commonplace again. So there’s got to be a better way than all that physical paperwork.

Perhaps one year after the pandemic shut us down, we’ll finally have a moment for contactless check-in? A smart kiosk with all of the built-in technology to read my id, insurance info, and keep track of all services and billing is something that the healthcare system desperately needs to improve its patients' experiences. A system like this would not only benefit the patient but also the providers and office staff. Patients would be able to check-in anywhere without fearing risk of infection by contact with shared physical objects like paperwork and pens, which in turn will help keep office staff safe as well. An all in one system would also allow for decreased cost in administrative work for providers and staff and would reduce errors as well.

Bringing it All Together

The pandemic changed the way that customer experience works in healthcare. Let's continue to blaze a path forward with technologies that are more like the rest of the modern marketplace together.