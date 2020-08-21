Informatica, an enterprise cloud data management provider, has announced it has acquired GreenBay Technologies Inc. Company officials said the move will help Informatica advance its AI and machine learning data management technology. Specifically, it will boost Informatica's AI-powered CLAIRE engine across its Intelligent Data Platform.



GreenBay offers capabilities in entity matching, schema matching and metadata knowledge graphs. It will help strengthen Informatica's offerings in master data management, data integration, data catalog, data quality, data governance and data privacy, according to company officials. Informatica officials promised the arrival of GreenBay Technologies will create systems that automatically infer and link target schemas to source data, enhance capabilities to infer data lineage and relationships, auto-generate and apply data quality rules based on concept schema matching and increase accuracy of identifying sensitive data across the enterprise data landscape.

In other customer experience and digital marketing software news ...

Valassis Launches Insights-Based Solution

Valassis, a Vericast business and a provider of marketing technology and consumer engagement software, is launching a new insights-based solution called Connected Analytics. It is designed to combine proprietary data and sales insight to support omnichannel marketing strategies. Connected Analytics can give brands an understanding of the promotion landscape with insights to motivate consumer purchase, according to company officials. Valassis partners with consumer packaged goods (CPG) brands and helps determine high and low opportunity segments. The campaigns brands execute are based on demographics, interest and other characteristics.

Users of Connected Analytics can also:

Identify untapped audiences by leveraging shopper profiles and tapping new audiences and revenue.

Reinvest funds to the most relevant tactics.

Execute campaigns using a combination of media, based on real-time consumption patterns.

Develop multichannel media plans.

InMoment Releases XI Digital Transformation Solution

InMoment, a customer and employee experience software provider, has announced the immediate availability of the XI Digital Transformation solution.

InMoment’s XI Digital Transformation solution utilizes existing and new data streams to power pre-built executive reports. It is designed to help brands listen across all digital channels, understand new experiences customers are having and improve experiences.

The InMoment XI Digital Transformation solution components include the following:

Website and mobile app navigation, purchase and fulfillment optimization via data collection and analysis.

Pre-built dashboards and reports.

Pre-configured, industry-specific text analytics models with proprietary Adaptive Sentiment Engine analysis.

Social customer voice data, including integration with and use of data from social sites, including Glassdoor for employee voice.

In-application interaction data, including feedback and user experience data

Website and application visitor session data through integrations with Adobe, Clicktale, Hubspot and more.

Integrations with Slack and Salesforce.

Decibel Names Jason Lund as Chief Operating Officer

Decibel, which provides digital experience analytics, announced that Jason Lund joined the company as chief operating officer (COO) as of July 1. In addition to operational execution, Lund will manage Decibel’s fundraising efforts and financial reporting. He will be based at Decibel’s London headquarters to work alongside CEO Ben Harris and CTO Tim de Paris.

Lund served as CFO at Conversica, an AI-driven digital customer acquisition and growth company. At DemandTec, Lund helped oversee an IPO, numerous acquisitions and a $500 million sale of the company to IBM.

BlueConic Hires SVP of Customer Success

BlueConic, a Customer Data Platform provider, has announced that Jacqueline Rousseau-Anderson has joined the company as senior vice president of customer success. Rousseau-Anderson will lead the global expansion of the customer success, support and enablement organization.

Rousseau-Anderson served as a partner at ScaleHouse and as chief client officer at Simmons Research. Earlier in her career, she held a variety of roles within Forrester’s data business and was director of product development for J.D. Power & Associates. Rousseau-Anderson is a lecturer at her alma mater, Boston University, and a Board Member of Irwin Broh Research and the National Association of Women Sales Professionals.