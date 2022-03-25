Enterprise cloud data management provider Informatica has announced an Intelligent Data Management Cloud (IDMC) for Retail. The product update includes cloud-first, cloud-native capabilities.

Company officials call the offering a cloud-neutral Data Management Cloud for the retail industry. Enterprises can manage data across any system, any cloud, multicloud or hybrid, officials promised.

IDMC for Retail includes:

The ability to create digital customer experiences across all channels and respond to customer needs by unifying data across multiple domains, systems and clouds

Customer profiles

Search and exploration of customer relationships through network and hierarchy view

Acquisition, management and the ability to publish product content

Jitesh Ghai, chief product officer for Informatica, said, “The retail industry is on an accelerated path to digital transformation and Informatica is helping retail organizations stay competitive and drive business value by unlocking the value of unified data.”

In other customer experience and digital marketing software news...

UserTesting Introduces New Test Templates

Video-based human insight provider UserTesting has released new test templates for the UserTesting Human Insight Platform. The product is designed to allow users to better understand customers’ expectations in their use of connected devices, or Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

“Digital transformation is accelerating, more consumers are connected via their devices and companies want to know how to meet customer expectations in ways they couldn’t have anticipated,” Janelle Estes, chief insights officer of UserTesting, said in a press release.

“Research by the McKinsey Global Institute shows the Internet of Things has the potential to grow in value between $5.5 trillion to $12.6 trillion by 2030. Companies mastering the Internet of Things early have a decided advantage in opening new markets and meeting customer demands.”

The UserTesting Human Insight Platform already includes 100 pre-built testing templates.

Tealium Launches New Integration Tools

Customer data platform (CDP) Tealium announced its Spring 2022 product release, "Integrate Everything."

The product enhancements span Tealium's offerings, including Data Connect, Data Sync and Tealium Functions. Company officials promise customers can access data across the enterprise, combine the data from disparate sources with real-time customer data collection and build experiences.

Included in the new capabilities:

Workflow automation, allowing access and use of enterprise data sources (data warehouses and cloud applications) within the platform

Data activation directly from companies’ data warehouses or the ability to reference data alongside the customer profile

Synchronize customer engagement data with enterprise data warehouses

Developer tools and APIs that customize data flows

New and enhanced integrations to marketing applications (e.g., TikTok Events, Google Analytics 4, Meta Custom Audiences, Amazon ads)

Security and privacy control

Hero Digital Hires Erin Lynch as Chief Creative Officer

Digital customer experience transformation company Hero Digital announced it has hired Erin Lynch as its new chief creative officer.

She will lead Hero Digital's experience design and creative capabilities. "I'm thrilled to join Hero Digital at a time of tremendous growth and possibility," Lynch said in a press release. "Creating great customer experiences and business outcomes for clients starts with designing for human behavior. When more and more people are choosing brands based on their customer experience, great design and creativity have the power to create enormous value."

Prior to joining Hero Digital, Lynch was the SVP, executive creative director at R/GA.

"Erin is someone we have admired for many years during her time at R/GA," Dave Kilimnik, CEO of Hero Digital, said in a press release. "She is truly a design and customer experience trailblazer. Her work and its impact on creating value for people and business growth for clients has been recognized throughout the industry."

TCN Hires Director of Product Training and Customer Engagement

Enterprise cloud-based call center platform TCN has announced the appointment of Scott Brownlee as director of product training and customer engagement.

“We are thrilled to welcome Scott to the TCN team,” Dave Bethers, vice president of product engagement at TCN, said in a press release. “The addition of Scott is highly representative of TCN’s desire to connect to our clients and truly understand their daily struggles and needs. Having the experience of a former call center manager in the ear of our developers will serve as a looking glass into the needs of our clients.”

Brownlee will work closely with the product development teams and the executive team and serve as a liaison between clients and TCN development. Brownlee has served on the ACA International Council of Delegates, the ACA International Education & Credentialing Committee and currently sits on the ACA International Healthcare Committee.

“I look forward to introducing TCN’s robust and cost-effective omnichannel communications platform to organizations looking to improve the effectiveness and efficiency of their communications," Brownlee said.