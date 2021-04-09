PHOTO: Alexey Achepovsky

InMotionNow has announced the acquisition of Lytho, a brand management and digital asset management (DAM) platform. Lytho’s DAM capabilities, content templating automations and customizable brand portals complement inMotionNow’s workflow platform, inMotion ignite, according to company officials.

InMotionNow offers software for creative and marketing workflow. Teams can automate, collaborate and standardize content creation processes. The company has strong market penetration in the U.S., according to company officials, and has operated for more than 20 years.

Lytho, based in The Hague, Netherlands, helps brands with brand management, asset management and branded content scalability. Users can manage, distribute and measure marketing and creative assets and can modify and personalize branded templated assets.

The merged companies will help brands with performance measurement, tackling the feedback loop to inform creatives about the market performance of their work. The newly merged company intends to keep all offices open and retain all employees.

In other customer experience and digital marketing software news...

Reputation Acquires Nuvi

Reputation, which provides reputation experience management software, has acquired Nuvi, a social customer experience (CX) software company based in Lehi, Utah. Nuvi offers social listening and data visualization capabilities.



Reputation's platform combines traditional experience management (surveys) with digital experience (business listings) and experience management (reviews and social media feedback). Customers can now access social listening and data visualization capabilities through Nuvi to help manage their interactions at scale and capture feedback data.

Nuvi, which stands for “New Visualizations," is a unified social listening and customer experience software company helping companies engage with their customers on social media platforms such as Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Reddit. Nuvi brings real-time social CX technology, proprietary AI and natural language processing (NLP) engine.

Nuvi employees will join the Reputation team and serve as the company’s foundational research and development office in Utah. The company will continue to expand the Utah office footprint with future positions in disciplines such as marketing, customer service and engineering.

Logiq Acquires Rebel AI

Logiq, a provider of ecommerce and fintech solutions, has acquired Rebel AI, which provides digital marketing solutions.

The Rebel AI platform, which is to be named Logiq Digital Marketing, is designed to help small and medium-sized businesses (SMB) to more effectively compete against larger businesses for new customers, according to company officials. Marketers can advertise across websites and connected TV media destinations. The merger brings together advanced audience targeting, artificial intelligence algorithms and blockchain-based security.

Arc Publishing Rebrands as Arc XP

Arc Publishing, a digital experience platform, has announced it has become Arc XP. Arc XP officials said they help companies deal with content and user experience challenges and have scaled the platform to support the full range of digital needs for businesses in a variety of sectors.

Arc XP, a division of The Washington Post, offers a subscriptions platform that now serves more than 50 million registered and paying users globally. It's also added a turnkey theming solution and a live streaming video app. Arc has built a staff of 250 in five years, creating a team with ecommerce and enterprise experience, and will add 150 hires in the next two years.

Arc XP leverages more than 100 Amazon Web Services products within its platform and has integrated technologies from Akamai, Catchpoint and Mulesoft and others. Arc XP is also an Advanced partner within the AWS Partner Network and has achieved its AWS Digital Customer Experience Competency status.

Vimeo Brings Video to Constant Contact

Vimeo, a video solution, and Constant Contact, a marketing and ecommerce platform, have announced a strategic partnership.

Vimeo, the first fully-integrated video partner for Constant Contact's suite of tools, will now power scalable video creation, hosting and management directly within Constant Contact's marketing platform.

The integration includes access to Vimeo's full suite of tools designed to help marketers reach and convert new customers with video. Constant Contact users can create and distribute marketing videos, embed gifs in email campaigns, capture leads with contact forms and sync them to their Constant Contact accounts and measure video performance from one dashboard.

Criteo Retail Media Announces Expansion of API Partner Program

Criteo, which provides marketing and advertising software, has announced the expansion of its Criteo Retail Media API program with new partners including Pacvue, Perpetua, Flywheel, Kenshoo and Tinuiti. Partners integrating Criteo Retail Media API have more choices for how they manage and optimize their retail media campaigns, while expanding their advertising to reach shoppers in new cookie-less channels.

Contentful Unveils Features and Partner Apps

Contentful, a content platform for digital business, has announced the release of new features and partner-built apps at its second annual Blueprints user conference. Contentful debuted the new Tags and Permissions features that intend to provide content teams greater flexibility and control over how they organize, find and edit content and manage permissions across the organization.

Contentful also announced the release of several partner-built apps in the Contentful Marketplace — including an app built by digital services provider Portaltech Reply that connects Contentful with SAP Commerce Cloud. Other recently released partner-built apps for Contentful extend the capabilities of the platform across personalization, ecommerce, translations and video, including Uniform Optimize, Saleor Commerce, GlobalLink Connect by Translations.com and Qencode Video Transcoding.

SurveyMonkey Debuts Rebrand of GetFeedback CX Platform

SurveyMonkey, which provides agile software solutions for customer experience, market research and survey feedback, has revealed the newly rebranded GetFeedback website. GetFeedback is an agile CX solution. The rebrand features a new logo, typeface and brand colors is a culmination of SurveyMonkey’s 2019 acquisition and integration of customer feedback solutions Usabilla and GetFeedback into a unified, agile CX platform.

Zendesk Appoints Former Outcast CEO as CMO

Zendesk, a CRM customer service software company, has hired Alex Constantinople as chief marketing officer, effective May 10. New board members Brandon Gayle and Steve Johnson joined its Board of Directors, effective March 31. Zendesk’s current CMO Jeff Titterton is expanding his role as chief operating officer for the company.

Constantinople joins Zendesk from Outcast, a San Francisco marketing agency, where until last month she served as CEO and a key partner to some of the world's technology companies for over a decade.