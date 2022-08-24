About usEditorial calendarAdvertise here
empty piggy bank
Sponsored Article

Inside the Digital Transformation of the Banking and Finance Industries

4 minute read
HCL Software avatar
August 24, 2022
SPONSORED CONTENT
New survey data uncovered fascinating differences in transformation between companies overall and companies in the banking and insurance industries.

It’s no secret that digital transformation is vital to companies across all industries. In particular, banking, finance and insurance companies experience unique trends compared to other businesses. One reason for this may be that with their access to people’s sensitive personal and financial information, it’s important to have up-to-date technology and know how to protect their clients with the latest solutions.

Simpler Media Group, in partnership with HCL Technologies, surveyed 600 customer experience (CX) and digital experience (DX) professionals to uncover trends in digital transformation. The data uncovered fascinating differences between companies overall and companies in the banking, finance and insurance industries. For example, companies in these industries are generally seeing a higher budget set aside for digital transformation, with 88% saying their budget is increasing in the coming year. In fact, almost half of them (49%) say their budget is increasing significantly, compared to only 42% of respondents overall who said the same.

The Features These Industry Members Want in Their Tech Stack

Compared to respondents overall, banking, finance and insurance companies are more likely to say they’re increasing spending on staffing and internal proprietary systems, according to the survey. They’re also more likely to say that easier-to-use content creation tools are an important consideration when choosing a new platform (74% vs. 65%). This tells us that unique content is especially important for these companies, perhaps because it serves as a differentiator for potential customers trying to make a decision on who they should trust with their finances.

Companies in these industries also care more about the brand and reputation of the tech provider than respondents overall (56% vs. 46%). One potential reason for this is that in an industry where customers must trust you with their money, you need to find trustworthy partners. A breach in trust in these industries can greatly harm a company’s reputation.

Addressing Unique Industry Barriers

Because of the complexities of the business, organizations in the banking, finance and insurance industries face unique barriers to achieving digital transformation. Essentially, many companies find that their use cases are so unique that basic platform functions aren’t enough.

Significant customization is required for implementation for many platforms for these industries, according to the survey. Another challenge is that it’s time-consuming to successfully implement any necessary customization. The most helpful solution for organizations facing these barriers is an affordable platform that allows for the necessary customization and is flexible enough to integrate with the rest of their technology ecosystem.

The Perks of DX for Banking, Finance and Insurance

Digital transformation can greatly improve the digital customer experience — a fact that is especially helpful for banking, finance and insurance organizations. Most respondents (59%) in these industries said the increased customer loyalty and engagement was the top outcome of their digital transformation efforts of the past two years (compared to only 44% of respondents overall).

Learning Opportunities

Webinar
internal-communications-4500x3000
Aug
24
2022 State of Internal Communications: Trends, Challenges and more
A Simpplr Research Webinar
Webinar
The Marketing AI Blueprint
Aug
24
The Marketing AI Blueprint
Building Teams, Technology and Thought Leadership to Harness the Power of AI
Webinar
How CVS Health is Creating Personalized and Connected Experiences
Aug
25
How CVS Health is Creating Personalized and Connected Experiences
Learn how CVS is delivering personalized, connected, and seamless experiences for customers
Webinar
Shaping the Future of Digital Storytelling
Aug
30
Shaping the Future of Digital Storytelling
How Storyblok empowers your teams to create better digital experiences
Webinar
How the Leader of the Future Drives CX Forward
Aug
31
How the Leader of the Future Drives CX Forward
What’s possible and what works
Webinar
Bringing AI to Your Marketing Stack
Sep
6
Bringing AI to Your Marketing Stack
Learn more about how to empower your marketing and product management teams with the use of AI
Webinar
internal-communications-4500x3000
Aug
24
2022 State of Internal Communications: Trends, Challenges and more
A Simpplr Research Webinar
Webinar
The Marketing AI Blueprint
Aug
24
The Marketing AI Blueprint
Building Teams, Technology and Thought Leadership to Harness the Power of AI
Webinar
internal-communications-4500x3000
Aug
24
2022 State of Internal Communications: Trends, Challenges and more
A Simpplr Research Webinar
Webinar
The Marketing AI Blueprint
Aug
24
The Marketing AI Blueprint
Building Teams, Technology and Thought Leadership to Harness the Power of AI
Webinar
How CVS Health is Creating Personalized and Connected Experiences
Aug
25
How CVS Health is Creating Personalized and Connected Experiences
Learn how CVS is delivering personalized, connected, and seamless experiences for customers
Webinar
internal-communications-4500x3000
Aug
24
2022 State of Internal Communications: Trends, Challenges and more
A Simpplr Research Webinar

Companies in these industries were also more likely to report other metrics related to the customer experience, including increased signups, new customers and improved customer success and retention. This tells us how vital customer experience metrics are to the success of these organizations, compared to more operational metrics.

Our survey suggests that organizations in the banking, finance and insurance industries have also seen success in employee relations in the past few years. When asked how labor mobility from the Great Resignation has impacted their organization's digital transformation plans, most (61%) said it has impacted them positively. Only 53% of respondents overall said the same. With this information we can surmise that organizations in these industries have been able to hire the talent they need to successfully implement their digital transformation plans.

Everyone Wants Digital Transformation

Digital transformation is important for organizations in any industry — in fact, the survey found that 85% of respondents overall say CX digital transformation a high or critical priority. Still, this transformation will look different to various kinds of companies. For banking, finance and insurance companies, customer experience is king. They need platforms and solutions that allow them to retain customer trust and cater to customers’ unique needs. Follow the link below to learn more about HCL’s survey findings.

For more insights from the “A Future-Proof Guide to Digital Transformation Trends” survey, click here.

About the author

HCL Software

HCL Software, a division of HCL Technologies (HCL), is the cloud native solution factory for enterprise software and powers millions of apps at more than 20,000 organizations, including over half of the Fortune 1000 and Global 2000 companies. HCL Software’s mission is to drive ultimate customer success with its IT investments through relentless product innovation.

Tags

sponconsahc202208

Featured Research

Featured research
eBook
The Organization of the Future
A Blueprint for structuring your optimal customer data team
Read now
Featured research
eBook
Drive Successful DCX with Collaboration and Cooperation
Insights for strategic partners on customers’ DCX challenges
Read now
Featured research
eBook
Human-Centered AI for Customer Service
3 Systems You Need to Scale Your Support Operations
Read now
Featured research
eBook
How to Make Every Survey a Top Customer Experience
Engage at the Right Moment
Read now
Featured research
White Paper
How to Stay Ahead of Ecommerce in 2022 and Beyond
Thrive in the Face of Change
Read now
Featured research
Buyer's Guide
Content Style Guide
The path to creating consistent and engaging customer experiences
Read now
Featured research
Research Report
The State of Digital Customer Experience
Data and insights from top executives
Read now
Featured research
Buyer's Guide
Customer Data Platforms Market Guide (2022 Q1)
Get the help you need when choosing a CDP
Read now
Featured research
eBook
The Organization of the Future
A Blueprint for structuring your optimal customer data team
Read now
Featured research
eBook
Drive Successful DCX with Collaboration and Cooperation
Insights for strategic partners on customers’ DCX challenges
Read now
Featured research
eBook
Human-Centered AI for Customer Service
3 Systems You Need to Scale Your Support Operations
Read now
Featured research
eBook
How to Make Every Survey a Top Customer Experience
Engage at the Right Moment
Read now