Is Your Org Chart Creating Onboarding Challenges?

Your internal teams all have specific roles and functions. But some organizational charts can put up barriers to excellent customer experience.

Customers don’t care who owns what part of a business, but organizations often do. This conflict leads to customer frustration and missed opportunities.

Your org chart is most likely split into what the business sees as logical groups. Marketing might include website teams and digital marketing departments — but probably doesn’t include recruiting.

This setup makes logical sense for organizational structure. There are only so many hours in the day or people on a team. Everyone needs to understand their roles and responsibilities. But does the customer need to understand that, too?

I’d argue no, but many companies are designed to create roadblocks in the customer’s journey because of their internal organization. Ultimately, your organizational design can be your customer’s nightmare.

We need to have teams, departments and accountabilities spelled out within any organization. What does this mean for a seamless customer journey? And what can leaders do about it?

Focusing on one big area in B2B can help. Let’s take a look at how onboarding sets the stage for a better customer experience.

Customers Know Who They Like and Trust

When a B2B customer is trying to determine who to call or what to do, the first line of defense is often sales. These are the earliest relationships formed, and for a B2B customer, their “guy” is who they think of when they know they need to call someone.

Sales teams are often frustrated because after the sale is made, it’s time for Customer Success or Account Management to take over the relationship. Or the sales team is fielding customer service issues or payment questions simply because the customer doesn’t know who else to call. So why are the salespeople still getting those calls?

It’s because customers feel known by the time the sale is made. There’s a relationship, there’s trust and there’s shared experience there.

The onboarding relationship is key, yet many organizations are still neglecting this significant part of the B2B customer journey.

When a customer is told to start contacting Jerry instead of James, they might not have the same comfort level. Yet the org chart says that’s the way it has to be!

What Do Smart Organizations Do to Create a Better Transition for the Customer?

They get intentional about their experience. They create a customer journey based on customer needs. They also get intentional about the language they use with the customer.

They don’t call it a “handoff” or a “transfer” as if the customer is a relay baton.

They do create a warm, personalized experience to build the trust level while both sales and Customer Success are involved. This can be a Kick-Off phase where both trusted parties are involved.

Once the Customer Success Manager owns the relationships, the initial relationship is not seen as “over.” The customer hears from the salesperson to check in during the first phase of the relationship. (And NOT just when it’s time to renew!)

There is a positive return for those who invest in positive onboarding for B2B customers. That means ensuring customers have what they need, when they need it, to be successful.

Inside many organizations, they discuss things like “prospect education” and “customer redirection” in businesses. But essentially what we mean by those terms is getting the customer to operate the way our business does, not the ways they want to behave.

Onboarding sets expectations. Create a customer-centric journey for the prospect to move into long-term customerhood. Most importantly, the customer journey is outlined from the customer’s perspective. This is where sales, customer success and customer experience can really come together in powerful ways.

Organizations that do this well focus on several things more than organizations that neglect this part of the journey.

Customer Success and Implementation teams are included early in the journey. They are available for questions and confirmations during the sales process and are often introduced to the prospective customer before the sale is made.

Customer Success teams and more robust onboarding practices can be powerful ways to deliver better customer experiences. The whole idea of focusing on what will help the customer be more successful is a positive act of engagement.

And it’s important! When customers feel safe with a sale, then entrust their success with the customer success team, they are more likely to use the product they bought. And they are more likely to renew because of liking how they use the product.

Proactive, positive customer experiences are designed with people in mind. B2B customers are still people. They deserve thoughtful transitions and journeys focused on them.