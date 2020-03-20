LinkedIn has announced Conversation Ads, part of the company’s new messaging-based ad format. The company states it designed the feature to allow marketers to interact with prospects in more personal and engaging ways.



Conversation Ads builds on LinkedIn's existing Message Ads offering (formerly known as Sponsored InMail). Marketers can create full-funnel campaigns with multiple customized calls-to-action, such as product education, webinar sign-ups and ebook downloads. Conversation Ads is designed to help prospects and customers access content and offers most interesting to them.

It can be used in conjunction with other features like Lead Gen Forms and Conversion Tracking to help turn conversations into conversions, according to LinkedIn officials. Messages can only be sent when the prospect is active on LinkedIn.

Conversation Ads will be rolling out globally as a public beta to all advertisers in all languages over the next few weeks.

In other customer experience software news ....

HubSpot Integrates With Jira

HubSpot, provider of a marketing automation and CRM platform, has announced an integration with Atlassian’s Jira Software Cloud. It connects Jira Software Cloud to tickets in HubSpot’s Service Hub to support collaboration between customer service and product teams.

The HubSpot-built integration helps users manage and report on issues in Jira Software Cloud from within HubSpot’s Service Hub. HubSpot users can integrate Service Hub tickets with Jira Software Cloud by creating new issues from the contact record, company record or incoming HubSpot support tickets. They can also automate and report on tickets and Jira issues inside of the ticket record. Jira issues created or attached to an existing ticket in Service Hub will also be visible on the HubSpot company and contact records associated with that specific ticket.

Talkdesk Enhances Explore, Studio

Talkdesk has updated Talkdesk Explore and Talkdesk Studio with new configurations and user interface.

Talkdesk Explore is an AI-powered business intelligence tool supported by Talkdesk iQ and includes pre-built or customizable reports and dashboards for contact center operations. Users can now build a customized view of operations to access data for decision making. Talkdesk Explore enhancements allow users to perform custom calculations and build formulas from a library of more than 900 values to analyze and report on metrics.

Talkdesk Studio includes customization options that allow contact center administrators to design call flows for different business needs. Enhancements allow users to manage call routing and optimize customer journeys. Studio’s latest capabilities also include an HTTP Connector, which enables businesses to collect contextual information into any integrated system and use the information for self-service in the interactive voice response system.

Lytics Hires Former Mozilla CMO

Customer data platform (CDP) provider Lytics has announced that Jascha Kaykas-Wolff will join the company as president. In the new role for the company, Kaykas-Wolff will initially be responsible for go-to-market strategy and operations at the company. He will report directly to CEO and co-founder, James McDermott.

Kaykas-Wolff served most recently as the chief marketing officer at Mozilla. Prior to Mozilla, he served in leadership roles at BitTorrent, Microsoft and Yahoo!

“This is a great time to be a marketer, and a great time to be a part of Lytics,” Kayaks-Wolff said.