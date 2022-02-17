LivePerson, a conversational AI platform, announced this week that new AI capabilities that can assist companies in offering Curiously Human™ digital experiences — experiences that understand, connect and deliver outcomes for both brands and consumers.

By using the nearly one billion human interactions that occur each month on LivePerson's Conversational Cloud, the company's AI interprets and simplifies intricate customer inquiries, helping customer service representatives, salespeople and marketers automate meaningful conversations with consumers.

In recent years, LivePerson developed a powerful bot-building platform that allowed non-technical workers in contact centers to create, improve and supervise conversational AI experiences. The company also offered up more effective ways to measure how brands meet their goals for conversational experiences. In 2021, for example, LivePerson introduced capabilities that understand and measure how humans feel about the conversation they had with a bot, translating the results into actionable improvements brands can make to their digital experience.

The new capabilities announced this week — including advanced routing and self-learning technology, integrations with thousands of apps that brands and consumers use every day and better ways to track and deliver conversational commerce — help the company take a giant leap toward making digital experiences more human.

Optimize Customer Engagement With Routing, Self-Learning and New Automations

LivePerson’s new AI-powered dynamic routing and actions capabilities understand a consumer’s intent and sentiment, using this insight to automatically route conversations to the best-qualified bot or agent.

Dynamic routing can now be deployed quickly and easily, with a no-to-low code interface making it easy to drag-and-drop bots and policies directly into conversational flows. This option marks a major departure from traditional rules-based routing decisions that are hard-coded into systems with professional services.

Dynamic routing can also be customized based on parameters like day of the week, sales campaigns, supply chain issues and much more. For example, a brand can create a policy based on shopping cart value to automatically prioritize and direct a high-value consumer to the best agent, increasing the likelihood of conversion and maximizing sales.

LivePerson’s dynamic actions capability, which is coming soon, monitors signals in real-time and triggers routing without relying on human intervention. If a flight is canceled, for instance, an airline using dynamic actions can automatically send an alert to affected travelers and seamlessly connect them to an agent or AI designated to handle rebooking.

LivePerson’s Conversational AI can also use real-time signals like intents, conversation quality and sentiment scores to learn and improve on its own, deploying self-healing strategies to understand users better, reset conversations to a known good state and delegate to other capable bots and humans. LivePerson’s meaningful automated conversation score (MACS), along with dynamic actions, will allow brands to build dialog handling that learns and improves on its own based on conversation quality – creating a powerful self-learning loop.

The company is also introducing new automation that can handle interruptions and help conversations feel more natural. Instead of being confused when a human sends multiple messages in quick succession, this automation identifies the single most important customer intent and focuses the conversation on resolving it. In addition, new automation handling “small talk” — the greetings, pleasantries and even profanities that a consumer shares during a conversation — will begin rolling out next month.

Extend the Value of AI to Consumers and Brands Through Integrations

New integrations are available that connect LivePerson's Conversational Cloud to the apps and services brands and consumers use every day. With over 34 billion API calls each month across the LivePerson platform, companies can easily discover, activate, configure and monitor thousands of integrations in one place through LivePerson’s self-service, no-code interface.

For consumers, these integrations increase value by expanding the number of tasks that can be completed in a conversation. For example, integrations with Calendly, DocuSign and Stripe make it easy to set up appointments, record signatures and take payments — all within the customer’s messaging app of choice.

For brands, these integrations provide value by connecting and automating more transactions across their technology ecosystem. For example, instead of pursuing long and expensive extensibility projects, a brand can integrate with Salesforce to open conversations with new customers or Medallia to automate surveys as conversations wrap up.

Deliver Better Outcomes for Conversational Commerce

LivePerson’s new commerce capabilities help brands capture the massive opportunity of conversational commerce, attribute it correctly and automate commerce conversations right out of the box.

With the debut of LivePerson’s sales attribution tech, marketing and sales leaders can now track and give credit for cross-channel sales to agents or bots who participated in conversations and shared links to products or services.

Brands can also begin selling faster with LivePerson’s new commerce starter pack, a quickstart feature triggering automated responses to increase sales conversions. The starter pack uses Natural Language Understanding to automatically analyze and respond to inquiries about product details, availability, returns and shipping. Sales attribution through shared links and the commerce starter pack are now available.

Build Trust and Community With Curiously Human™ Digital Experiences

“In today’s digital world, people crave more personalized, humanized experiences. Brands have a massive opportunity to provide and scale these experiences with us because our Conversational AI makes millions of conversations as personal as one,” said Rob LoCascio, Founder and CEO of LivePerson.

“The vision we’ve unveiled today will give people greater access to trusted conversations that fulfill their most important intentions around everything from daily tasks and shopping to long-term health and finance goals."