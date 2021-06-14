PHOTO: Petr Macháček

LogMeIn, provider of cloud-based collaboration, communications and support solutions, last week released a new outbound calling tool aimed at small to medium businesses. The tool, which integrates into the Boston-based company's Unified-Communications-as-a-Service platform, GoToConnect, is designed to improve visibility into contact center operations as well as add features aimed at improving efficiency. The announcement is the latest addition to the growing Contact-Center-as-a-Service (CCaaS) space.

GoToConnect's Contact Center provides small to medium businesses with metrics to determine the efficacy of their call center operations. The release added the following features:

Outbound dialer: Automatically returns abandoned calls if a customer was unable to reach an agent.

Automatically returns abandoned calls if a customer was unable to reach an agent. Pre-recorded voicemails: Gives agents the ability to create custom messages for a variety of situations or specific campaigns. The agent can choose and leave the message through a single button.

Gives agents the ability to create custom messages for a variety of situations or specific campaigns. The agent can choose and leave the message through a single button. SMS chat queues: Allows agents to connect with customers via SMS. The feature generates transactional reports managers can review.

"Today’s launch supports our customers by adding new outbound capabilities and additional inbound capabilities to our best-in-class offering, allowing them to engage with their customers in ways that most SMBs never would have been able to with traditional and far too expensive contact center solutions," said Mike Sharp, chief product officer for Unified Communications and Collaboration at LogMeIn in a statement.

The announcement also introduced two new features to the existing GoToConnect Contact Center offerings:

Intelligent call routing: Matches incoming calls with the correct agent, based on identified "skills" such as language preference, specified brand and specific type of issue.

Matches incoming calls with the correct agent, based on identified "skills" such as language preference, specified brand and specific type of issue. Auto-queue callback: Gives incoming callers the option to receive a call back instead of waiting on hold.

Last week's announcements are the first following the company's update of GoToConnect to support remote and hybrid workers in March of this year. That update included native integrations into Microsoft Teams, a new user interface for its mobile offering and updates to its CCaaS systems.