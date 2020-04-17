PHOTO: Boston Public Library

LogMeIn, a customer and employee experience software provider, is offering enhanced visual support solutions through its Rescue Live Lens. The technology supports customer and employee support scenarios.

Users can access video-based support to help customers without installing an app. The browser-based solution uses a mobile device’s camera to allow agents to manage issues remotely.

The capabilities also allow IT staff to handle employee requests over video, offering remote workers a virtual IT support desk. Field service teams can help customers virtually through Live Lens and can partner with other field-service team members via video for consultation from the field.

Some capabilities of the Live Lens includes:

Camera sharing and VoIP audio: Users access their iPhone, Android or Windows camera to show the issue to support staff.

Annotations: Agents can draw or place various annotations on the paused video.

Session transfer: Agents can transfer an active session to another agent.

Session recording and reporting: Agents can save the camera sharing session and view aggregated historical data.

Rescue Live Lens is now available as a standalone offer as part of LogMeIn’s customer engagement and support portfolio.

In other customer experience software news ...

Zeotap Launches Customer Intelligence Platform

Zeotap has launched a Customer Intelligence Platform (CIP) which is designed to allow users to turn first-party data into customer intelligence with activation available across the marketing ecosystem. The Zeotap Customer Intelligence Platform includes an integrated suite of solutions for first-party data unification, deterministic identity resolution, third-party data enrichment, analytics/modeling and activation. Zeotap also employs governance, risk management and compliance (GRC) measures across its stack, including those pertaining to its ISO 27001 and CSA STAR certifications.

The company also announced the appointment of Jim Thoeni as its global chief revenue officer this week. He was most recently area vice president North America for Salesforce’s Marketing Cloud business.

UserTesting Releases Marketing Insights Solution

UserTesting, a provider of customer experience software, has announced several new enhancements to its Human Insight Platform. The goal is to improve the process of gathering insights and build a deeper understanding of customers.

Included is UserTesting Marketing Insight, a solution designed to help marketers get feedback on any campaign from existing and potential customers. Marketers can use custom or pre-built templates and get insights on behaviors that affect click-through rates, conversion rates, response rates and other marketing metrics. UserTesting is also announcing several new features added to the Human Insight Platform for CX and UX teams, including enhancements to Live Conversation, a capability that enables companies to connect with customers with one-to-one interviews.

