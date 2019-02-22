Lytics, a customer data platform (CDP) provider, announced the closing of a $35 million Series C investment round, which was led by JMI Equity with participation from current investors Comcast Ventures, Two Sigma Ventures, Rembrandt Venture Partners and Voyager Capital. With the funds, the company plans to add more connectivity to its CDP platform as well as mature its deployment methodology. The CDP market will be worth $3.2 billion by 2023, according to MarketsandMarkets research.

In other customer experience news ...

Ars Logica Names Top WCM Providers

Ars Logica updated the Q1 2019 Compass Guide to WCM Scorecard, which assesses web content management providers. The Compass Guide series benchmarks the top WCM providers, or the “most significant in the WCM market,” according to company founder Tony White. The company interviewed customers of each WCM it reviewed and produced its report without vendor influence, White said.

According to the Ars Logica report, the market leaders are Sitecore, SDL, Episerver, BloomReach, GX, Adobe and Acquia. Sitecore scored the best for business criteria and was close with Jahia on top for technical criteria. Strong performers included Jahia, Kentico, OpenText and Magnolia. Market challengers were dotCMS and Ingeniux. Niche players included e-Spirit, CoreMedia and eZ Systems.

Totango Adds Three Executives

Totango, which provides customer success software, announced three executive appointments: Hamutal Russo as CFO; Robert Crissman as SVP of channels; and Anne Ting as SVP of marketing.

Russo most recently served as the CFO for PerceptiMed, a medical technology company developing medication verification systems to reduce the margin of error in pharmacies dispensing prescriptions. Before PerceptiMed, she was the CFO for Linkage Biosciences, a molecular diagnostics platform, and has served in various CFO positions at Scene53, BlueSnap and Orsense.

Crissman previously served as the SVP of channel programs and sales at Vonage and was the VP of global channel sales at Alfresco. Crissman has also held channel leadership roles at Microsoft where he was the lead architect rebuilding the partner program. At VMware, he was responsible for building out the mid-market go-to-market engine with a partner-led sales model.

Ting led global marketing at Unity Technologies, a real-time 3-D development platform provider. She has also held company leadership roles at Qotient, Wishlife, Avnet and Synthe Consulting and led marketing teams at Scientific Learning and Motorola.

Adobe Updates Adobe Target

Adobe has released updates to its Adobe Target personalization software that are designed to help marketers deliver more personalized experiences to their customers and help IT professionals collaborate more effectively with marketing teams. Adobe Target is developing a new “Weighted Relevance” algorithmic logic that extends beyond the traditional product use cases. It has enhanced its Automated Personalization and Auto-Target tools to help users specify an experience against which they want to measure the lift gained from artificial intelligence (AI)-driven personalization capabilities. It also released the next version of the Adobe Target Personalization Maturity Model, which allows marketers to assess the current effectiveness of their personalization efforts or programs.

CallRail Creates Agency Partner Program

CallRail, a call tracking and analytics provider, launched an Agency Partner Program. The program is designed to establish US and Canadian digital marketing agencies as leaders in data-driven marketing and campaign attribution. CallRail’s Agency Partner Program also opens up exclusive certifications and feedback opportunities. More than 75 digital marketing agencies pre-enrolled in CallRail’s agency partner program at different tiers.

Vestorly, an artificial intelligence (AI) content curation engine, integrated its machine learning content solution into social media management provider Hootsuite. The integration is designed to help Hootsuite's customers use AI to deliver the right social content to the right audiences. As part of the integration announcement, Vestorly joins the Hootsuite Technology Partner program.

Virtual Visions Launches Tech for Smarter Physical Stores

Virtual Visions announced the formal launch of an integrated technology platform for creating smarter physical stores. The tech leverages customized smart displays that are intelligently integrated with inventory systems, according to company officials. Virtual Visions smart display and inventory management system is designed to help merchants deliver a customized in-store experience using digital displays with self-service capabilities. It incorporates customer's saved preferences on social media, merchandise information, pricing matching and the ability to research items at nearby stores or online. The Virtual Visions platform also integrates with inventory or CRM systems.

Alpine SG Uses Acquisition to Create ASG MarTech

Alpine SG, a software business that buys, builds and operates SaaS companies, announced the acquisition of six companies in the marketing technology space: AuthorityLabs, SERPs, Cyfe, Reputology, Reputation Loop and Social Report. These firms will join with an existing ASG company, Grade.Us, to form ASG MarTech.