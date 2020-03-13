Mailchimp, a marketing automation platform, has acquired Courier Media, a London-based media company and Mailchimp partner. Courier Media offers a bi-monthly magazine and newspaper, as well as a newsletter, podcast and events. It focuses on content for entrepreneurs who want to “live and work on their own terms.” With this acquisition, Mailchimp will provide Courier with resources to expand its content. The Courier team will continue to operate independently out of London and remain a separate entity.

“Our mission, like theirs, has always been to be a voice and a trusted friend for a new generation of entrepreneurs who don't look or act like 'big business,’” Jeff Taylor, founder of Courier, said in a statement. “In Mailchimp, we’ve found a perfect fit with a company who loves what we do today on a small scale, and who can help us impact millions more people on a level we could never have achieved on our own.”

In other customer experience software news ...

Sales CRM Pipedrive Acquires Mailigen

Pipedrive has announced it has acquired Mailigen, a provider of email marketing automation. Mailigen is the first acquisition in the company’s history. Company officials say Pipedrive customers will get access to software that generates leads and nurtures customers. They also stated that the focus over the next few months will be on integrating both technical platforms.

Janis Rozenblats, CEO and co-founder of Mailigen, will continue to head up the email marketing operations in Latvia, making Riga the fifth development hub for Pipedrive; the other hubs are Prague, Lisbon, Tallinn and Tartu. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Affinity Scoops Up Nudge.ai

Affinity has bought Nudge.ai’s assets, including technology, intellectual property and most of its engineering team, plus one product team member. Terms were not disclosed. This acquisition helps Affinity accelerate its new relationship intelligence product geared toward sales teams, which is due out later this year, according to company officials.

Founded in 2014 and based in Toronto, Nudge's relationship intelligence platform is designed to help sales professionals access new accounts, analyze deal risk, measure account health and more. Affinity plans to continue to expand operations and grow its technical team. Nudge founders Paul Teshima and Steve Woods will join Affinity as advisors.

Affinity was founded in 2014 and has raised $40.5 million to date, including $26.5 million in Series B funding. Its technology structures and analyzes data points across emails, calendars and third-party sources.

Deep North Raises $27 Million

Deep North, which provides AI- powered video analytics, has closed a $25.7 million Series A funding round. The round was led by London-based Celeres Investments, with participation from Engage, AI List Capital and others.

Company officials said in a press release they will use the funds to provide digital capabilities to brick-and-mortar retail stores and shopping centers globally. The latest round of funding will also be used to expand the team, give customers more data-driven insights and explore additional verticals beyond retail and transportation.

The company provides shopping malls, brick-and-mortar retail stores and transportation hubs with the real-time data and analytics on consumer traffic. It allows them to leverage existing video footage to help understand activity and behavior through a prescriptive analytics engine.

Zuant Debuts Zuant Lead Follow-up

Zuant, a mobile lead cloud capture solution, has launched Zuant Lead Follow-up. Company officials said in a press release this will help sales teams capture leads and follow-up on them after events.

The new offering is generated from the Zuant app. Event leads flow automatically into the Zuant Marketpoint system for follow-up, according to company officials. Through the Lead Follow-up, sales reps will be assigned to leads captured through emails containing lead details. They are then directed to a login page to view the full lead details and active fields. The data is fed into the system for client personnel to access for reporting, performance tracking and exports.

EZ Texting Announces New Texting Capabilities

EZ Texting, an SMS marketing software platform, has announced new ways for businesses to communicate via text messaging with their customers. It includes direct two-way business text messaging, which features an online self-service sign-up process that allows business to convert existing business phone numbers to send and receive text messages. In other words, it gives businesses the ability to send and receive texts through landlines.

EZ Texting customers also debuted an iOS app to communicate with customers. It offers real-time push notifications when text messages are received. Both two-way business text messaging and the new iOS app are currently available to all EZ Texting customers.